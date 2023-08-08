Country singer Austin Burke and his wife Lexy Burke are still reeling from a horrific incident in their Tennessee home.

On Monday, the "Town Home" singer shared via his Instagram story that he was on the couch and Lexy was "upstairs taking a bath" when they heard gunshots.

"Our entire house rattled," he continued. "Initially, I thought Lexy had fallen and she thought the same about me. Once we realized that we were both physically okay, we looked at our cameras and heard someone load, cock and shoot at our house."

Austin added that they called local police "immediately" and "when they arrived, they were looking over the exterior of our home with flashlights. Right away, one of the officers noticed the bullet hole."

Austin Burke and Lexy Burke Home Hit with Bullet Instagram (2)

"To know that someone fired at our home in the middle of the night with my pregnant wife inside is incredibly unsettling," wrote the singer. "I'm just thankful that Lexy, our unborn child and dogs are safe. I wouldn't wish this kind of uneasiness on anyone."

He went on to thank the Metro Police for their prompt response "and doing everything they could to calm our nerves and make us feel more at ease last night."

Lexy, who revealed she was pregnant in April, shared Austin's post and added her own message.

"Last night was pretty scary. we are all okay! Still trying to understand what happened."