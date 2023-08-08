Country singer Austin Burke and his wife Lexy Burke are still reeling from a horrific incident in their Tennessee home.
On Monday, the "Town Home" singer shared via his Instagram story that he was on the couch and Lexy was "upstairs taking a bath" when they heard gunshots.
"Our entire house rattled," he continued. "Initially, I thought Lexy had fallen and she thought the same about me. Once we realized that we were both physically okay, we looked at our cameras and heard someone load, cock and shoot at our house."
Austin added that they called local police "immediately" and "when they arrived, they were looking over the exterior of our home with flashlights. Right away, one of the officers noticed the bullet hole."
- Jimmie Allen and Pregnant Wife Alexis Gale File for Divorce
- Connecticut Shooting Victim’s Life Saved After Bullet Hits Cell Phone
- Howdy Hollywood: New Studios Set the Stage to Boost Texas’s Entertainment Industry
- Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss Reveal Gender of Baby No. 1: It’s a Girl!
- Former ‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Engaged to Jennifer Spinner
- Novelist James Patterson Teaming Up With Investigative Journalist for Book on Idaho Murders
"To know that someone fired at our home in the middle of the night with my pregnant wife inside is incredibly unsettling," wrote the singer. "I'm just thankful that Lexy, our unborn child and dogs are safe. I wouldn't wish this kind of uneasiness on anyone."
He went on to thank the Metro Police for their prompt response "and doing everything they could to calm our nerves and make us feel more at ease last night."
Lexy, who revealed she was pregnant in April, shared Austin's post and added her own message.
"Last night was pretty scary. we are all okay! Still trying to understand what happened."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites on SAG, WGA Picket Lines — And Li’l Sebastian Was There!Entertainment
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment