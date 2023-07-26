As family, friends and fans come to terms with her passing at age 56, Sinéad O’Connor's legacy as an artist will be discussed and honored. However, the singer's life was also marked by other defining moments when she weathered dark times and demons — often publicly — and eventually became a voice advocating for better mental-health support.

"I don't regret being myself," O'Connor told Entertainment Weekly about being open with her issues, like when she posted a video in 2005 following a breakdown. "There's a thing about singers. We're a different breed...Offstage singers don't do shame or embarrassment. My job is to be me."

In her 2021 autobiography Rememberings, the singer was unflinching in her recounting of a tumultuous life, displaying vulnerability, honesty and an enduring humor.

From getting beaten as a child by her mother to being beaten up in the press following her infamous Saturday Night Live appearance ("It was traumatizing. It was open season on treating me like a crazy b---h," she told The New York Times), she covered the bumps and bruises, which resulted in stints at mental institutions, suicide attempts, struggles with depression and a bipolar disorder diagnosis.

"It's almost very difficult to explain when you are the person that suffers from the thing, but the best way I can describe it is it's almost like before you get ill, you are a solid wall," she told Oprah about being diagnosed at age 37. "And while you're ill, it's like the bricks are falling away and it's one teetering little brick."

One of O'Connor's biggest blows came in recent years with the death of her teenage son, who died by suicide in January 2022 after going missing.

"There is no point living without him," the singer shared on social media at the time. She would be eventually hospitalized after raising concern over her well-being.

When asked about what the music industry — which she had been a part of since she was a teen — could do better to support artists, O'Connor had a detailed response revealing her empathy and expertise. She discussed changing the dynamic with insurance underwriters, tour schedules and other tangible things that would help.

"Routing of tours is completely inconsiderate of any person with mental illness. Sleep being the number-one priority. I've often found myself in cars driving overnight on my own straight after a gig and arriving in the next town at 8 a.m. the day of the next gig," she told EW. "If you have any type of mental health condition, the number-one thing you need is stability."

In recent months, O'Connor seemed to find some of that stability and was excited about the future. "Recently moved back to London after 23 years absence," she wrote on social media, before talking about new music and a potential tour.

Perhaps her most enduring legacy was her ability to fully own who she was and to be okay in her own skin. As she said in 2021: "I like being on my own."