Sinéad O'Connor allegedly wasn't swayed by John F. Kennedy Jr.'s charm. In fact, according to music journalist Legs McNeil — who once dated the late singer — it was quite the opposite.
McNeil, co-founder of the magazine Punk, looked back on his relationship with O'Connor following her death on July 26, writing in an article for The Daily Beast that the artist turned down one of the most sought-after bachelors at the time.
"Sinéad only told me when we got home to my apartment on St. Marks Place, was that when she left the table to go to the ladies' room, John-John Kennedy handed her a piece of paper and pencil and asked for her phone number," McNeil wrote. "The arrogance of John-John earned the wrath of Sinéad, and she broke his pencil and told him to 'F--- off!'"
McNeil noted that he was "flattered" O'Connor picked him over Kennedy. After all, he said, "every girl in Manhattan would've given John-John her left ankle tattoo in favor of a date with him."
- Instagram Lifts Ban on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says in Interview He Talks ‘a Lot’ to ‘Dead People’
- Jack Schlossberg Says He Has ‘No Idea Why Anyone Thinks’ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ‘Should Be President’
- DeSantis Floats Appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to FDA or CDC
- Why Russian Media Loves Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces Dennis Kucinich as Campaign Manager
Stories of O'Connor's fierce spirit have been making the rounds after her death, including a blistering letter she once penned to Piers Morgan when she was invited to appear on his TalkTV program.
"I think it's best I don't do your show because of the irresistible temptation I would have to point out that you're dying to be balls deep in Meghan Markle so bad it's driven you crazy, and that your dislike of Prince Harry is down to his being balls deep in her ten times a day," O'Connor wrote back in response to his ask.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites on SAG, WGA Picket Lines — And Li’l Sebastian Was There!Entertainment
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment