Sinéad O'Connor Told JFK Jr. to 'F— Off' When He Asked for Her Phone Number, Claims Singer's Former Beau
Sinéad O’Connor Told JFK Jr. to ‘F— Off’ When He Asked for Her Phone Number, Claims Singer’s Former Beau

The late singer allegedly broke Kennedy's pencil and offered an expletive-laden response, according to her former beau, music journalist Legs McNeil

Thea Glassman
Sinead O’Connor, John F. Kennedy Jr.Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Barry King/WireImage

Sinéad O'Connor allegedly wasn't swayed by John F. Kennedy Jr.'s charm. In fact, according to music journalist Legs McNeil — who once dated the late singer — it was quite the opposite.

McNeil, co-founder of the magazine Punk, looked back on his relationship with O'Connor following her death on July 26, writing in an article for The Daily Beast that the artist turned down one of the most sought-after bachelors at the time.

"Sinéad only told me when we got home to my apartment on St. Marks Place, was that when she left the table to go to the ladies' room, John-John Kennedy handed her a piece of paper and pencil and asked for her phone number," McNeil wrote. "The arrogance of John-John earned the wrath of Sinéad, and she broke his pencil and told him to 'F--- off!'"

McNeil noted that he was "flattered" O'Connor picked him over Kennedy. After all, he said, "every girl in Manhattan would've given John-John her left ankle tattoo in favor of a date with him."

Stories of O'Connor's fierce spirit have been making the rounds after her death, including a blistering letter she once penned to Piers Morgan when she was invited to appear on his TalkTV program.

"I think it's best I don't do your show because of the irresistible temptation I would have to point out that you're dying to be balls deep in Meghan Markle so bad it's driven you crazy, and that your dislike of Prince Harry is down to his being balls deep in her ten times a day," O'Connor wrote back in response to his ask.

