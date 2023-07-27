Sinead O’Connor Shared Post About Her Late Son Just Days Before Her Death
'He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally,' O'Connor wrote of her late son Shane
Sinéad O'Connor shared an emotional post about the loss of her son just days before she died.
In a July 17 tweet, the Irish singer wrote about her emotional state following the death of her 17-year-old son Shane in January 2022.
"#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022," she wrote in response to a tweet prompting readers to "tell me how your life is going" with emojis.
"Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves," she wrote, along with a series of crying emojis.
- Sinéad O’Connor’s Producer Shares Details of Her ‘Emotional and Really Personal’ Final Album
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Claims Her Late Son Leandro Was Sold ‘Fentanyl-Laced Pills’ Before His Death
- Russell Crowe Tweets Sweet Remembrance of Sinead O’Connor
- Phoebe Bridgers Remembers Sinéad O’Connor: ‘It’s Abuse to Be Told to Shut Up and Sing’
- Sinead O’Connor: 5 Things You Didn’t Know, Including Her Bad Blood With Prince and the Real Reason She Shaved Her Head
The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer originally shared the news of her son's death on Instagram, writing, "The very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace."
O'Connor is survived by her three other children: her son Jake, 36, daughter Roisin, 27, and son Yeshua, 16.
The 56-year-old star's death was confirmed by her family to the Irish radio broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann on Wednesday.
In a statement to the Irish news outlet RTE, her family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment