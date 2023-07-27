Sinead O’Connor Shared Post About Her Late Son Just Days Before Her Death

Sinéad O'Connor shared an emotional post about the loss of her son just days before she died.

In a July 17 tweet, the Irish singer wrote about her emotional state following the death of her 17-year-old son Shane in January 2022.

"#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022," she wrote in response to a tweet prompting readers to "tell me how your life is going" with emojis.

"Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves," she wrote, along with a series of crying emojis.

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer originally shared the news of her son's death on Instagram, writing, "The very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Sinead O'Connor performs at August Hall on February 07, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

O'Connor is survived by her three other children: her son Jake, 36, daughter Roisin, 27, and son Yeshua, 16.

The 56-year-old star's death was confirmed by her family to the Irish radio broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann on Wednesday.

In a statement to the Irish news outlet RTE, her family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.