Sinéad O’Connor Looked Forward to Recording New Music, Touring Before Death: ‘Very Happy to Be Home’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Sinéad O’Connor Looked Forward to Recording New Music, Touring Before Death: ‘Very Happy to Be Home’

O'Connor briefly retired from music in June 2021 before her fans' support overwhelmingly convinced her to retract her statement

Glenn Garner
Sinead O’Connor performs on stage at Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle on August 3, 2014 in Wareham, United Kingdom. Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images

Sinéad O'Connor was poised for a new musical era.

Days before the Grammy Award winner died at age 56, O'Connor expressed her excitement about recording new music and touring once again after briefly retiring from the industry in 2021.

"Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence," she started in a July 11 post on her official Facebook page. "Very happy to be home :) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year.

"Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 :) #TheBitchIsBack."

O'Connor previously announced her retirement from music in June 2021. "I've gotten older and I'm tired. So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all," she shared at the time.

The Irish music legend noted that her forthcoming 11th studio album No Veteran Dies Alone would be her last, and she would not be touring or promoting it.

She retracted her statement days later after overwhelming support from her fans. "I feel safe in retracting my expressed wish to retire and I will in fact be doing shows all currently booked for 2022," said O'Connor.

After her and musician Dónal Lunny's son Shane died by suicide in January 2022, she ultimately cancelled the tour once again to focus on "her own heath and well being."

O'Connor's family announced her death on Wednesday. She is survived by her three children Jake, Roisin and Yeshua.

