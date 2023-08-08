Sinéad O’Connor's loved ones and fans have gathered together to celebrate her life and legacy. Thousands of people lined the streets in Bray, a town in north County Wicklow, Ireland, as a funeral procession passed her home, Montebello, around noon local time, The Irish Times reports.

The kilometer-long funeral cortege began near the Harbour Bar on Strand Road and ended at the seafront. Local radio stations played O'Connor's popular single "Nothing Compares 2 U" at the same time to salute the late star.

O'Connor's family shared on Sunday that fans would have "an opportunity to pay their final respects" during the processional.

Fans gather outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor ahead of the late singer's funeral, in Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Liam McBurneyPA via AP

Fans of Sinead O'Connor line the street as her funeral cortege passes through her former hometown of Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Liam McBurney/ PA via AP

Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland on 3rd February 2012 David Corio/Redferns

Some fans belted out her songs as they waited outside of O'Connor's home, and applauded as the motorcade, including four police officers, approached and paused the procession, according to the Associated Press. Some left flowers and handwritten notes underneath a chain placed around her home.

One note said, "Thanks for your short special life. Gone too soon."

Irish writer Ruth O'Shea became emotional as she shared how O'Connor "meant the world to her."

Messages left outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor ahead of the late singer's funeral, in Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Niall Carson/PA via AP

Floral tributes left outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor ahead of the late singer's funeral, in Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Niall Carson/PA via AP

"She was so rebellious and empowering and inspiring, and my mother hated me listening to her music," O’Shea said. "She was just brilliant. Brilliant — I loved her, and then the kids, I suppose by osmosis because I played her when they were both growing up, they’d go, ‘Oh God, mom’s listening to Sinead O’Connor, she’s obviously had a rough day.’ She just gave me hope. And I just loved her, I loved her."

As the procession passed, Bob Marley & The Wailers' Natural Mystic was heard playing and a Garda escort and a Volkswagen Transporter helmed the motorcade. O'Connor's relatives followed closely behind.

Liam O Maonlai, lead singer of the Hot House Flowers, stands outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor ahead of the late singer's funeral, in Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Liam McBurneyPA via AP

Fans gather outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor ahead of the late singer's funeral, in Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Liam McBurneyPA via AP

Irish musician Liam Ó Maonlaí also attended.

Michael D. Higgins, president of Ireland, and his wife will both attend the private funeral service, he said.

"The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinéad O’Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people," the president continued in a statement, adding, "The unique contribution of Sinéad involved the experience of a great vulnerability combined with a superb, exceptional level of creativity that she chose to deliver through her voice, her music and her songs."

Fans gather outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor ahead of the late singer's funeral, in Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Liam McBurneyPA via AP

People look at tributes left outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor ahead of the late singer's funeral, in Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Liam McBurneyPA via AP

O'Connor died Wednesday, July 26, in her home. She was 56 years old.

Ireland police confirmed at the time that her death is not being treated as suspicious. The singer was found "unresponsive" and "pronounced dead at the scene" at 11:18 BST, though officials have not yet released her cause of death.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," O'Connor's loved ones announced. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

After snagging her first No. 1 hit song in 1990, O'Connor tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live and urged viewers to "fight the real enemy" as a protest against sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic church in 1992. She received worldwide criticism, including protests, death threats and canceled shows.

She is survived by her three children: Jake, Roisin and Yeshua. Her son Shane died by suicide last year.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.