Sinéad O'Connor's Final Text Messages Were 'Laden with Despair and Sorrow,' Says Bob Geldof
Sinéad O’Connor’s Final Text Messages Were ‘Laden with Despair and Sorrow,’ Says Bob Geldof

'Many, many times Sinéad was full of a terrible loneliness and a terrible despair,' said the Boomtown Rats singer from the stage at Ireland's Cavan Calling festival

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Bob Geldof gave insight into Sinead O’Connor’s mindset in her final weeks.Andrew Chin/Getty Images; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

In the final weeks ahead of her death, Sinéad O'Connor's text messages were both burdened and lighthearted, according to Bob Geldof.

Paying tribute to the late singer, whose family confirmed her death on Thursday, the Boomtown Rats frontman recently shared touching words with the audience at Cavan Calling festival in Ireland.

"She meant a lot to everyone. She meant a lot to us," he said, per multiple outlets.

Opening up about their childhood together, he said, "Sinéad lived on the same street about 75 yards down the road. I knew her and her brother Joseph, the great novelist. We used to share the 7A bus stop going into school… So I grew up with the O’Connors and they were great and she is a pistol."

Read More

“She was relentless," he said of the late singer. "She had a voice like none of us have ever heard — so pure. And being a great artist, that voice completely represented her soul and her spirit and whenever we hear that we’ll always be with that great woman."

As for her final weeks, Geldof said text messages he received from her were "laden with despair."

In a video shared by a fan on YouTube, Geldof — wearing a shirt with O'Connor's face on it and standing in front of an image of the singer displayed on stage — said, "There’s no other option, as all of you know, than to just keep on. Many, many times Sinéad was full of a terrible loneliness and a terrible despair. She was a very good friend of mine. We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago. Some of the texts were laden with desperation and despair and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that."

The band went on to perform a song in her honor.

The cause of death for O'Connor, known for her chart-topping 1990 single "Nothing Compares 2 U," is still unknown. The London Inner South Coroner’s Court said in part via a statement: "No medical cause of death was given. The Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not be available for several weeks."

The 56-year-old singer was discovered "unresponsive" at a London residence on Wednesday.

While O'Connor admitted in social-media posts that she continued to struggle with the loss of her 17-year-old son Shane to suicide in January 2022, she also was working on a nearly completed new album and had announced plans to tour next year.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

