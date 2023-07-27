As Sinéad O'Connor's loved ones and legions of fans continue to mourn her death, new details surrounding her passing are coming to light.

Police have confirmed that her death is not being treated as suspicious, according to the BBC. The singer, who was 56 when she died, was found "unresponsive" and "pronounced dead at the scene" at 11:18 BST, according the the outlet. Her family was notified shortly after.

The Messenger has reached out to authorities, who did not immediately comment.

Just days before she died, she shared a post about her late son. In a July 17 tweet, the Irish singer wrote about her emotional state following the death of her 17-year-old son Shane in January 2022.

"#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022," she wrote in response to a tweet prompting readers to "tell me how your life is going" with emojis.

"Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves," she wrote, along with a series of crying emojis. However, she also talked recently about looking forward to recording new music and enjoying her new home in London.

"Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence," she wrote in a July 11 post on her official Facebook page. "Very happy to be home :) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year."

She added: "Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 :) #TheBitchIsBack."

O'Connor is survived by her three other children: her son Jake, 36, daughter Roisin, 27, and son Yeshua, 16.

The star's death was confirmed by her family on Wednesday to the Irish radio broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann on Wednesday.

In a statement to the Irish news outlet RTE, her family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.