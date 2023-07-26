Sinéad O’Connor, Singer Known for Hit ‘Nothing Compares 2 U,’ Dead at 56
The Irish singer was the force behind hits like 'Nothing Compares 2 U'
Sinéad O'Connor has died, her family confirmed to Irish public service broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann. She was 56.
Her cause of death has not been confirmed. The Irish Times was the first to report the news.
In a statement to RTE, the singer's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer's death comes after her son, Shane O'Connor, died by suicide in January 2022 after leaving a hospital where he was being monitored for mental health concerns. He was 17.
- Pink and Brandi Carlile Perform Sinéad O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in Tribute to Late Singer
- Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56: Billy Corgan, Chuck D, Kathy Hilton, More Stars Pay Tribute to Singer
- Autopsy Will Be Performed on Sinéad O’Connor, Coroner Says, After ‘No Medical Cause of Death Given’
- Russell Crowe Tweets Sweet Remembrance of Sinead O’Connor
O'Connor shares son Shane with musician Dónal Lunny. She is also mom to three other children: Jake, Roisin and Yeshua.
Following the death of her son Shane, O'Connor was hospitalized after posting a since-deleted message on Twitter, seen by People magazine at the time, saying she had "decided to follow [her] son."
O'Connor's debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, was released in 1987. Her second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, sold over 7 million copies worldwide, and its lead single, "Nothing Compares 2 U" (written by Prince), was named the No. 1 world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.
In 2007, O'Connor revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She was also diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder, and in 2015 she underwent a radical hysterectomy to treat endometriosis.
The accomplished musician is also a Grammy Award winner for Best Alternative Music Performance for "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got."
The Messenger has reached out to reps for O'Connor, but did not immediately hear back.
If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment