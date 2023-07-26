Sinéad O'Connor has died, her family confirmed to Irish public service broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann. She was 56.

Her cause of death has not been confirmed. The Irish Times was the first to report the news.

In a statement to RTE, the singer's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer's death comes after her son, Shane O'Connor, died by suicide in January 2022 after leaving a hospital where he was being monitored for mental health concerns. He was 17.

O'Connor shares son Shane with musician Dónal Lunny. She is also mom to three other children: Jake, Roisin and Yeshua.

Irish singer and songwriter Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland on 3rd February 2012. David Corio/Redferns

Following the death of her son Shane, O'Connor was hospitalized after posting a since-deleted message on Twitter, seen by People magazine at the time, saying she had "decided to follow [her] son."

O'Connor's debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, was released in 1987. Her second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, sold over 7 million copies worldwide, and its lead single, "Nothing Compares 2 U" (written by Prince), was named the No. 1 world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

In 2007, O'Connor revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She was also diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder, and in 2015 she underwent a radical hysterectomy to treat endometriosis.

The accomplished musician is also a Grammy Award winner for Best Alternative Music Performance for "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got."

