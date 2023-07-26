Sinead O’Connor: 5 Things You Didn’t Know, Including Her Bad Blood With Prince and the Real Reason She Shaved Her Head

Sinéad O'Connor's life was a tumultuous one, filled with conflict and controversy, as well as beautiful, timeless music. As we mourn the great Irish singer-songwriter, who has died at the age of 56, here are five things you might not know about her, from how she later felt about her notorious SNL protest to the real reason she originally shaved her head.

She never regretted tearing up a photo of the pope on live TV

In October 1992, more than two years after she hit No. 1 with "Nothing Compares 2 U," O'Connor appeared on Saturday Night Live, and during her second song, during an a cappella rendition of Bob Marley's "War," she infamously tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II, looked into the camera and said, "Fight the real enemy." Her intent was to protest sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic church. The event incited a worldwide backlash against the singer, including protests, death threats and canceled shows.

But looking back on the event in her 2021 memoir, Rememberings, O'Connor wrote, "I feel that having a No. 1 record derailed my career," she writes, "and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track."

Her relationship with Prince was troubled, to say the least

The biggest hit of O'Connor's career came with a cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U," a song written by Prince and originally recorded and released by his side project the Family in 1985. The cover went to No. 1 worldwide, but its success apparently did not translate to interpersonal harmony between the two performers. In Rememberings, O'Connor wrote of a bizarre visit to Prince's mansion in which, according to a summary published in The New York Times, she claims that the star "chastised her for swearing in interviews, harangued his butler to serve her soup though she repeatedly refused it, and sweetly suggested a pillow fight, only to thump her with something hard he’d slipped into his pillowcase." Afterwards, O'Connor's account claimed that, according to the Times' summary, Prince, "stalked her with his car, leapt out and chased her around the highway."

Speaking with the Times, O'Connor said, "You've got to be crazy to be a musician,” O’Connor said, "but there’s a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women." She also added of "Nothing Compares 2 U "As far as I’m concerned," she said, "it's my song."

Later, Prince's estate denied her the use of the song for a 2022 documentary. In a statement to Billboard, Prince's half-sister Sharon Nelson said that she didn't feel that O'Connor "deserved to use the song my brother wrote in his documentary so we declined. His version is the best."

Sinéad O'Connor has died at the age of 56. Read five things you might not know about the late singer-songwriter. Paul Bergen/Redferns

She shaved her head as a statement against her label

Back in 1991, with two albums under her belt, O’Connor revealed she shaved her head to defy her label's requests for a more traditionally feminine look. "Years ago, Chris Hill and Nigel Grainge [the heads of Ensign Records, O’Connor’s label] wanted me to wear high-heel boots and tight jeans and grow my hair. And I decided that they were so pathetic that I shaved my head so there couldn’t be any further discussion," O’Connor told Rolling Stone. "I also did it for other reasons, but that told them. They wanted me to look like one of their wives, or one of their mistresses. I mean, can you imagine me in a pair of skintight black jeans and a pair of high-heel boots? I’d look ridiculous. I mean, if I thought I looked good in those things, I’d wear them."

She had a complicated history with U2

O'Connor landed her big gig in 1985, contributing vocals and co-writing the song "Heroine" with U2's the Edge for a movie soundtrack. Over time, as she grew more successful on her own, she began to speak out against U2. Thus began a love/hate relationship between the Irish acts. After calling their music "bombastic," O'Connor collaborated with Bono on "You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart" for another movie soundtrack in 1993. Years later, in 2014, she compared their iTunes album release strategy to terrorism. And in 2020, Bono included her in the 60 love letters he wrote for his 60th birthday. "I was as impressed as everyone else with all the great singing and songs along the way," he wrote. "But the next time I was moved like this was at a solo show here in Dublin where you sang ['You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart'] and you stole my heart all over again."

She once said she would "not be alive" if it weren't for finding Rastafarianism

After releasing her seventh studio album and first reggae album, Throw Down Your Arms, in 2005, O'Connor claimed she wouldn't be able to survive if not for the power and teachings of Rastafarianism. “It is my way of expressing gratitude to the Rasta people, because I am one of those human beings who would not be alive today if it was not for the teachings of Rastafari,” the Irish singer said at the time. “To me, I have not made a reggae record, I've made a Rasta record." O'Connor discovered her love of roots reggae while living in London during the '80s.