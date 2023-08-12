Simu Liu Is a ‘Fully Converted Swiftie’ Thanks to Partner Allison Hsu (Exclusive)

While Barbie actor Simu Liu may now be a certified Swiftie, he's taking after another pop star this summer and having a real-life renaissance, just like Beyoncé.

The actor — well-known for his starring role in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings —recently caught up with The Messenger at an event for Cadillac's first all-electric, full-size SUV, the 2025 Escalade IQ. The collaboration feels authentic, he explained while in New York City, because of his journey to acting.

"A lot of the messaging around this launch is about redefining oneself," he told The Messenger, as he referenced the redefining and rebranding that occurred in his own life. "When I was fresh out of college, I was working as an accountant and found myself laid off at 23 — no job, no idea what I was going to do in the future. Deciding to pursue a career in the arts was every bit as much of a rebrand for me. It was really like a personal renaissance moment."

But now that he's more established (starring in Marvel and Mattel films within the last two years will do that to you), Liu exclusively revealed that he prefers a quiet weekend at home, surrounded by coffee, girlfriend Allison Hsu and yes, Taylor Swift music. Read on for more of Liu in The Messenger's new interview series, My Ideal Weekend, where we catch up with beloved stars about the thoughts, memories, interests and activities that help fuel (and refuel) their lives and work.

His perfect low-key Saturday

It changes so much because I just don't feel like I have any semblance of a routine, which is both exciting and also very chaotic. In this particular time of my life where I've been traveling a lot, I think my ideal Saturday is like sleeping in, right? No alarm. I've got my partner beside me on one side, I've got my dog on the other, and we all wake up together, much later than we need to, and we go for a walk or go for a drive. We get our favorite coffee. And we just find a place in the park and hang out, enjoy each other's company and talk — really keeping everything as low-key as we possibly can. Then some sort of nice dinner with friends is great. I also love playing pickup basketball on the weekends. That's more of a Sunday morning thing than Saturday. I need to sleep on Saturday. Give me basketball on Sunday — reenergize, get a little sweat on, grab a meal with a big group of people. That'll really get me energized and restored for the week.

His favorite Los Angeles haunts

We're big Alfred fans. Big fans of the world-famous vanilla iced latte. Love Blue Bottle. I'm naming just the basic ones. They're popular for a reason. And there have been a number of really great coffee boutiques popping up around K-Town as well and that's been really exciting. MEMORYLOOK is a place that we go to a lot, with I think it's called an Einspanner Latte — it's just really beautiful and just rich and delicious. And then restaurants — I mean, I love Korean barbecue. I'll do Korean barbecue any day of the week. In K-Town, pretty much anyone that you drop into is pretty good. Apart from that, we're big dumpling lovers as well. So going to Din Tai Fung at the Century City Mall is big for us, or making our own at home.

His most memorable weekend

We were in Seattle three weeks ago because Allison was dragging me to the Eras Tour. "Dragging." I wanted to go. I'm a fully converted Swiftie. That was just such an amazing time. Not only because the show itself is so wonderful, but it was also a proper weekend [trip]. We got to explore a new city together and it's some pretty great food as well. Pike Place Market was great. Seattle's just amazing. We had some great clam chowder and some pork buns that we lined up for like 25 minutes for and then got her some great flowers. There are so many beautiful flower shops.

The soundtrack to his weekend

These days, it's figuratively and literally been Taylor Swift, because that's all that plays in our car. I'm not saying that I was forced in, but I had no other choice. But it's great to be with a partner who just loves something that much because you can't help but love it as well. You're like, I love you and seeing how much you love this person and this music — it just brings me a lot of joy to see you so happy. So of course I'm a Swiftie. You've made my person so happy over the course of her life and given meaning and context to so many things that she was going through.

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu at the Eras Tour. Simu Liu/X

His favorite Taylor song...and the second Eras Tour date he'll be attending

"Great War." I had to lead with that one, because that lets the Swifties know I'm one of them. "New Romantics" is a great one.

Toronto. A lot of us Canadians were like, 'Really? Is Seattle gonna be the closest we're gonna get?' When she dropped those new Toronto dates, I texted all my friends that night like, 'We're going.' We put all of our collective Canadian energy into it.

A recent book recommendation

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin. I've never read anything that's so beautifully encapsulated the process of making and producing and writing a video game. Video games are such an underestimated art form. I'm a huge gamer. I love games. But the way that the characters in the book talk about games — it's as if it was high-class art, and I think that's so brilliant. The way that these programmers and coders curate an experience for the player to go through, that's what artists do. They take their audience on a journey, and that's exactly what was happening. She's such a phenomenal writer, the way that she portrays people and their own individual anxieties and their sadnesses and their traumas. It's just such an amazing book.

His ideal weekend getaway spot

I love Mexico and I love Hawaii. We actually just got back from Puerto Vallarta a few days ago. It's hot in August. And we always talk about visiting Hawaii. Our hearts are really broken hearing about what's been going on in Maui with the wildfires. It's such a place that we love so much — the culture, the beauty, both in the natural sights and the people — it's very meaningful to us. So we hope we can visit soon and we hope that everyone will help us in providing aid in any way that we can to people.