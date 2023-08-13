Simone Biles was showing off her support for husband Jonathan Owens at his first preseason game of the season.
On Saturday, the 26-year-old Olympian shared several posts to her Instagram story featuring her at the Green Bay Packers' game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
She jokingly captured her husband, 28 — who's a safety for the Packers —talking on the phone, and wrote: "When he talking to someone during a game but it ain't you WTF."
In another video, she tags Owens, calling him "my lil baby" and writes out his jersey number — 34. Biles also shared several clips of her hanging with a friend and sharing drinks during the game.
- Simone Biles Returning To Gymnastics Competition
- She’s Back! Simone Biles Rocks the Rafters, Soars to Victory After 2-Year Hiatus
- Green Bay Packers Favored to Miss the Playoffs for First Time Since 2009
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity Firm
- Dolly Parton Covers Queen’s ‘We Are the Champions’ for 2024 Summer Olympics
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 Years
Biles and Owens are recent newlyweds, as they held their courthouse ceremony back in April. The gymnast shared another Instagram post at the time of the couple toasting on a rooftop, accompanied by a caption that read "officially [Owens]" alongside the phrase "I do."
Shortly after, the couple had a second ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate their nuptials in May — during which Biles wore four dresses throughout the night. She shared photos of the event on May 8, writing simply that they were now "Mr. & Mrs. Owens."
Less than one week after the ceremony in Mexico, Owens has signed a deal to play for the Packers.
Biles expressed her support for the safety when he signed the contract, writing at the time, "slight wedding content intermission to say GO PACK GO."
"So proud of you baby! here’s to new beginnings! year 6! LFG!" she wrote.
