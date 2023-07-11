Simon Pegg Says New ‘Mission: Impossible’ Was ‘Most Challenging Shoot of My Entire Life’ (Exclusive)

Following the success of 2004's beloved cult classic Shaun of the Dead, Simon Pegg joked that he wouldn't run off to Hollywood and star in, say, Mission: Impossible III. Yes, that's the exact example he gave. Not only was he soon cast by JJ Abrams in the third installment of Tom Cruise's franchise as Benji Dunn, the go-to tech expert for super spy Ethan Hunt (Cruise), but almost 20 years later, Simon Pegg is now releasing his fifth Mission: Impossible film, director Christopher McQuarrie's Dead Reckoning Part One, with Part Two set for next year.

"It would've blown my mind," Pegg, 53, tells The Messenger of the idea that he'd still be playing Benji. "I thought I was just doing a little stunt-casting cameo. You know, 'Get the guy from Shaun of the Dead to be a tech guy,' and then you never see me again. But thank you to JJ for calling me back for Ghost Protocol and McQ for keeping Benji alive. You never know with these movies."

After years of new directors and supporting stars joining Cruise, Pegg and Ving Rhames, the seventh Mission: Impossible film has landed on a consistent team that includes returnees Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny, as well as intriguing additions like Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales. And Dead Reckoning is being billed as Ethan and company's "most dangerous mission yet," but it also has the title of best-reviewed Mission: Impossible.

Just before Wednesday's release, we spoke to Pegg about almost quitting Dead Reckoning, being in awe of Cruise, and sticking with Mission: Impossible until he dies.

Q: Tom and Ving will forever be the true OGs, but how does it feel to suddenly be the other longtime veteran of the franchise?

Simon Pegg: It's funny; I no longer feel like the new guy. And I did for the longest time. Then, when Rebecca joined, I started to feel a bit more like, Yeah, I've been in this for a while. And then on this one, with Hayley, Pom, Shea and Esai joining, I was definitely the granddaddy of the group — and it feels pretty good. I quite relish that status.

Have you appreciated that there's been less cast turnaround of late?

I think that speaks to the heart of the way the story has evolved. The first four films are an eclectic group of one-offs with different kinds of signature directors. And then, when McQ joined Ghost Protocol as a writer and then Rogue Nation as the director, they became more of an ongoing story with links back to each other. Those links increase with Fallout, but for this one, having Henry Czerny back from the first Mission: Impossible, it's just created a really interesting continuity. They can exist on their own, like you don't have to have seen any of them, and we actually reintroduce the whole idea of the IMF in Dead Reckoning Part One. But, if you have seen them all, then there's this really storied history there that you can relate to.

It's so rare that a franchise manages to keep getting better. As an insider, what do you attribute to Mission: Impossible bucking the trend?

I think it comes down to Tom and McQ's resistance to just settling on, "Okay, we did that, so let's do that again." They always make a conscious effort to evolve and improve. They both are students of cinema, so they're constantly wanting to learn and then apply what they've learned. In some respects, we've kind of screwed ourselves because we've got a 99 percent Rotten Tomatoes on this one, which means we've only got 1 percent left. We can only go down! So maybe we've been hoisted by our own petard there. [Laughs]

That's a lot of pressure on Part Two! When it comes time to do another one of these films, what do you usually look for when you get that new script? Are there certain things you want to know from Tom or McQuarrie before you sign back on? Or is it just as simple as, they call and you say, "Tell me where and when to be"?

I always look for where I'm going to go and what I'm going to learn how to do. Like, I know I'm going to go somewhere exotic that I've never been before, and I'm probably going to take on a new skill set, whether it's driving a boat or scuba diving or whatever. I always know that's coming and it's always a really exciting prospect. McQ takes me out for dinner, we sit down, he tells me the story, and I go home very excited.

Simon Pegg in 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One' Christian Black/Paramount Pictures/Skydance

How do you think Benji has evolved over the course of the films?

He's just grown as a person. He was very much a lab rat and not really getting out, and then he got out into the field and started to understand what it means to be an IMF agent. He's been baptized in several different ways, in terms of saving the world, taking a life, and several times, nearly dying himself. And I try and remember all of that stuff and have it as part of Benji's backstory that I can build on. Each time I play him, he's moved forward a little bit; he never resets.

Filming began just before the COVID-19 pandemic and endured numerous starts and stops, only adding to the difficulty of making a movie on this scale. Will future projects feel like a walk in the park compared to this?

This was the most challenging shoot of my entire life, for so many reasons. Mainly because of when we shot it and how we had to address how to shoot a movie during that time. It meant a lot of sacrifice a lot of waiting around, a lot of uncertainty. But once we committed to it, we only could move forward. There were times when I just wanted to quit because it felt almost insurmountable. But I feel like that jeopardy we were facing almost drove us forward and was mirrored in the making of the film. All of us had a moment where we were like, "Ah, can we do this? Is this possible?" But we just kept going. And it helped to be making a Mission: Impossible movie and facing an impossible situation.

I know everyone is always asking you about Tom, and we'll get to him, but please tell me spending the last 18 years or so with Ving Rhames is as awesome as it sounds.

[Laughs] I really love Ving. And I was such a fan. The first film I probably saw Ving in was Jacob's Ladder, but the first film when he really just blew me away was Pulp Fiction. And it's been a treat getting to work with him over the years and become his friend. I get texts from him sometimes, just like, "How you doing? Having fun?" And it always makes me smile. We have a special relationship.

I just finished rewatching the entire series, and Ving's introduction in the original film is maybe the coolest first shot ever. It's like they knew, "We have the coolest guy in the world, we need to shoot him like it."

And he remains that. He's the most laid-back guy, he's got such an energy. Tom and him are obviously absolute old-school buddies, but they're very different. Ving's approach and Tom's approach are almost polar opposites, but it just works.

What's it like having a front-row seat for Tom Cruise routinely risking his life for the sake of cinema? Like, what's going through your head when you see him hanging from the side of a plane, or jumping off a cliff?

It's a combination of utter awe and dreadful concern. The thing about Tom is, people always say, "He's crazy for doing these stunts," and he's not. He's incredibly intelligent about why it matters and how to do it. He's not reckless; he takes every precaution. He totally understands the value of authenticity in a way that I don't think anyone else does or can be bothered to, and that's kind of extraordinary. And I love reminding him of it sometimes because he'll laugh at it as well. But he relishes it and I love that about him. And yes, I do worry about him a little, and we all feel a bit terrified when we're on set and watching him do this kind of stuff. But we know that if anyone can do it, it's him. He's just one of a kind.

Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg in 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One' Paramount Pictures/Skydance

As great as Tom is at pulling off these miraculous stunts, perhaps no actor is as smart and savvy when it comes to the business of making a film, and, specifically, a blockbuster. I mean, this is the guy that Spielberg credited with saving Hollywood's ass! Are you almost just as impressed with that side of him?

Tom is a walking studio. He probably has more wisdom about all the facets of filmmaking and the industry itself than any studio. He has supreme confidence and smarts when it comes to making films. And it is inspiring to be around and to listen to him talk about it. We were talking the other night about all the films that are coming out this summer and that there there's been a lot of false stories in the media about some sort of rivalry going on, and he was just saying how it's so important to him that every single film does well this summer because ultimately that will help us. We all need to have success at the box office so that the film industry persists. He roots for everybody, and he's so generous in that regard. For him, every other film is part of who he is as well because he is the film industry.

Tom recently made headlines when he said that he wants to keep doing these movies until he's at least 80. So are you prepared to make these movies until 2042, which would put you at the spry age of 72?

Listen, as long as they keep asking me, I'll come back. If Benji makes it to the end of Part Two, then I'll be hoping for the next one to come along. To be part of this historic film series is such a gift. I hate calling it a franchise because it sounds so corporate. But it was the first time Tom's ever really done sequels, and it was back when people weren't looking at IP from television and turning it into cinema. It's such a special film series that I would be a fool not to do it until I drop over. [Laughs]

Imagine that Tom needs a break at some point, maybe because he's tied up in outer space, and the team comes to you and says, "We need a Benji standalone spinoff." Are you in? And what do we think a Benji film looks like?

I've always joked about this with McQ. It's called Dunn & Dusted, and it would have to be some kind of kitchen sink drama. I couldn't try and match Tom; it would have to be a different kind of movie. Tom is Mission: Impossible, and to spin off any of the characters would be to lose the key ingredient to these movies. So it would have to be like a period drama about Benji's ancestor inventing the microchip or something, I don't know. The idea is fun, but, realistically speaking, without Tom, it isn't Mission: Impossible.

You were talking about Mission: Impossible being a big part of cinema history now, and I've been thinking about how momentous it still feels when a character pulls off a mask, revealing they're actually someone else. Do you continue to get a kick out of doing that? It's a cinematic honor on the level of driving a car in Fast & Furious or opening a briefcase in a Tarantino movie.

I love that particular device because it's so silly. It's really, really ridiculous to think that you could just put on a mask and look exactly like a human being, but we've never, ever treated it with anything other than total respect. That's part of Mission: Impossible — that was part of the TV series, and so it's part of our mythology. I've had the pleasure of doing it a few times, and, for me, it's right up there. As an actor, I briefly owned the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars, I was the chief engineer on the Starship Enterprise in Star Trek, and I pulled off a Mission: Impossible mask. I could quite happily retire now and be satisfied with what I've achieved.