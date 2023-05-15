The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Simon Pegg Kept His Alcoholism a ‘Secret’ While Filming ‘Mission: Impossible III’

    Pegg said he was 'very sneaky' about hiding his addiction while filming 'Mission: Impossible III'

    Published
    Thea Glassman
    Simon Pegg is opening up about his struggles with alcoholism and the road to recovery. The actor appeared on a recent episode of BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs and shared that he kept his addiction a secret while filming Mission: Impossible III.

    "You become very sneaky when you have something like that in your life," Pegg explained, per The Guardian. The actor noted that addiction will do "everything it can" to be unstoppable and he was successful at hiding his alcoholism for a period of time. "Eventually it just gets to a point when it can't be hidden, and that's when, thankfully, I was able to pull out of the dive," Pegg said.

    The star has been open in the past about his mental health journey, telling The Guardian in 2018 that he started struggling with depression at 18 and coped with alcohol. After landing Mission: Impossible III, Pegg discovered he didn't feel the excitement he expected. "This should be making me feel happy," he recalled thinking, "but it wasn't."

    He added: "When I watch that film back, I can see where I was then, which was fairly lost, and unhappy, and an alcoholic."

    Read More

    The actor credits rehab for turning his life around as he went into recovery during the filming of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Pegg can next be seen reprising his role as Benji Dunn in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which hits theaters July 12.

