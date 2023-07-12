Simon Pegg Doesn’t Think Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunts Are ‘Crazy’: ‘He’s Not Reckless’ (Exclusive)

For any other actor, pulling off what Tom Cruise does when it comes to the epic stunts in the Mission: Impossible movies would be, well, impossible. But his longtime costar Simon Pegg sees the method behind the madness.

Over five Mission: Impossible movies together, including the new release, Dead Reckoning Part One, Pegg has watched Cruise climb the tallest building in the world, hang from the side of a plane, and, most recently, jump a motorcycle off a cliff, in what is being billed as "the biggest stunt in cinema history." Pegg calls the experience "a combination of utter awe and dreadful concern."

"The thing about Tom is, people always say, 'He's crazy for doing these stunts,' and he's not," Pegg tells The Messenger. "He's incredibly intelligent about why it matters and how to do it. He's not reckless; he takes every precaution. He totally understands the value of authenticity in a way that I don't think anyone else does or can be bothered to, and that's kind of extraordinary. And I love reminding him of it sometimes because he'll laugh at it as well. But he relishes it, and I love that about him. And yes, I do worry about him a little, and we all feel a bit terrified when we're on set and watching him do this kind of stuff. But we know that if anyone can do it, it's him. He's just one of a kind."

As impressed as Pegg is by Cruise's action bonafides, he's just as blown away by how smart the A-lister is when it comes to the business of filmmaking, even suggesting that Cruise himself has more wisdom than any studio.

"Tom is a walking studio," Pegg says. "He has supreme confidence and smarts when it comes to making films. And it is inspiring to be around and to listen to him talk about it."

In a recent example of Cruise's love for the industry, Pegg recalls his excitement over the upcoming Barbenheimer showdown, with Greta Gerwig's Barbie releasing on July 21, the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

"We were talking the other night about all the films that are coming out this summer and that there there's been a lot of false stories in the media about some sort of rivalry going on, and he was just saying how it's so important to him that every single film does well this summer because ultimately that will help us," Pegg says. "We all need to have success at the box office so that the film industry persists. He roots for everybody, and he's so generous in that regard. For him, every other film is part of who he is as well because he is the film industry."

Dead Reckoning Part One is now in theaters. And go read our full Q&A with Pegg here.