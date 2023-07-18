‘Siesta Key’ Stars Juliette Porter and Clark Drum Break Up After Over 1 Year of Dating

One of Siesta Key's hottest relationships is cooling down.

That's because Juliette Porter and Clark Drum have broken up after a year and a half of dating.

"We broke up two months ago," Porter shared on her Instagram Story Monday. "Not everyone is meant to be in your life forever and I'm learning to understand that. I learned more from that relationship than all of my other ones I think and I'm grateful for that!"

The JMP The Label designer added, "I'm also grateful that I found out he wasn't my person a year and a half in rather than 5 years!! It is what it is."

While answering further questions from fans, Porter also said she would not get back with her ex, Sam Logan. And when one follower was curious to know if she sees ex Alex Kompothecras as her soulmate, Porter laughed off any theories.

"Heavens no," she shared. "I also don't really believe in soulmates."

'Siesta Key' stars Juliette Porter and Clark Drum document their trip to Italy. Clark Drum/Instagram

Porter and Drum's relationship played out during Season 5 of Siesta Key. Drum's preference to stay away from the show caused some cast members to question how strong their relationship really was.

However, the pair was able to build many memories off-camera, including trips to Italy and Dubai.

While the future of Siesta Key remains unclear, Porter believes that the show is "completely over" for now.

'Siesta Key' stars Juliette Porter and Clark Drum enjoy a visit to Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. Juliette Porter/Instagram

"They were talking about doing another season," she said on Instagram. "I kind of turned it down cause I didn't like where it was going and life has just been different than it used to be. I just can't see myself screaming at people anymore, although I want to sometimes."

Porter also revealed that MTV considered moving the show to Paris for Season 5, before eventually landing in Miami.

"We were gonna move to France and my producers scouted a ton of people to film the show there with me," she said. "It was going to be just me, it was going to be a spinoff. They contacted everyone in my family, they had Zoom meetings, all of this stuff. We had like, almost a whole cast of people. Amanda [Marie Miller] was going to come, And then, you know, budget."

The Messenger has reached out to MTV for comment.