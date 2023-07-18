‘Siesta Key’ Stars Juliette Porter and Clark Drum Break Up After Over 1 Year of Dating - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Siesta Key’ Stars Juliette Porter and Clark Drum Break Up After Over 1 Year of Dating

'Not everyone is meant to be in your life forever and I'm learning to understand that,' the MTV star shared two months after their breakup

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

One of Siesta Key's hottest relationships is cooling down.

That's because Juliette Porter and Clark Drum have broken up after a year and a half of dating. 

"We broke up two months ago," Porter shared on her Instagram Story Monday. "Not everyone is meant to be in your life forever and I'm learning to understand that. I learned more from that relationship than all of my other ones I think and I'm grateful for that!"

The JMP The Label designer added, "I'm also grateful that I found out he wasn't my person a year and a half in rather than 5 years!! It is what it is."

Read More

While answering further questions from fans, Porter also said she would not get back with her ex, Sam Logan. And when one follower was curious to know if she sees ex Alex Kompothecras as her soulmate, Porter laughed off any theories.

"Heavens no," she shared. "I also don't really believe in soulmates." 

'Siesta Key' stars Juliette Porter and Clark Drum document their trip to Italy.
'Siesta Key' stars Juliette Porter and Clark Drum document their trip to Italy.Clark Drum/Instagram

Porter and Drum's relationship played out during Season 5 of Siesta Key. Drum's preference to stay away from the show caused some cast members to question how strong their relationship really was. 

However, the pair was able to build many memories off-camera, including trips to Italy and Dubai. 

While the future of Siesta Key remains unclear, Porter believes that the show is "completely over" for now. 

'Siesta Key' stars Juliette Porter and Clark Drum enjoy a visit to Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.
'Siesta Key' stars Juliette Porter and Clark Drum enjoy a visit to Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.Juliette Porter/Instagram

"They were talking about doing another season," she said on Instagram. "I kind of turned it down cause I didn't like where it was going and life has just been different than it used to be. I just can't see myself screaming at people anymore, although I want to sometimes."

Porter also revealed that MTV considered moving the show to Paris for Season 5, before eventually landing in Miami.

"We were gonna move to France and my producers scouted a ton of people to film the show there with me," she said. "It was going to be just me, it was going to be a spinoff. They contacted everyone in my family, they had Zoom meetings, all of this stuff. We had like, almost a whole cast of people. Amanda [Marie Miller] was going to come, And then, you know, budget."

The Messenger has reached out to MTV for comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.