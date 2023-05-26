The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Siesta Key’ Stars Amanda Marie Miller and JJ Mizell Show Off Their Reconciliation

    The MTV reality stars appear to be back together after enjoying PDA-filled dates in Florida

    Published |Updated
    Mike Vulpo
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Instagram/JJ Mizell

    Sparks are flying again in Siesta Key.

    That's because Amanda Marie Miller and JJ Mizell just confirmed they are giving their romance another chance by sharing PDA pictures on social media.

    After watching The Hippies perform at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, Fla., this week, Mizell took to Instagram to share a photo of his plus one. 

    "There she is," he captioned the photo with a heart hands emoji after posing alongside Miller. She later commented on the picture writing, "there we are," with a matching emoji. 

    Read More

    Just a couple of days earlier, Mizell posted an Instagram Story that showed him kissing Miller on the lips while they enjoyed a lunch date at Libbys in Sarasota, Fla.

    So could this pair's relationship play out on a future season of MTV's Siesta Key? According to a source, the show's future is up in the air.

    'Siesta Key' stars Amanda Marie Miler and JJ Mizell share a kiss at Libby's in Florida. (Credit: Instagram/JJ Mizell)

    Fans have followed Miller's love life ever since she first appeared on the reality show in 2017. In season three, the Siesta Key star developed a fling with co-star Brandon Gomez.

    Things got a little complicated, however, when her ex Mizell joined the show to try and win her back. They would go on to date on and off, but in the most recent season, Miller said she was focused on her career.

    For now, the pair appears to be enjoying quality time together, including a recent Steve Aoki concert with fellow cast members Kelsey Owens and Lexie Salameh.

    And yes, the cast seems to be supportive of their reconciliation. "Happy for you guys," Sam Logan wrote in the comments section, while Camilla Cattaneo added, "Cuties." 

    The Messenger reached out to MTV but did not receive comment.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.