‘Siesta Key’ Stars Amanda Marie Miller and JJ Mizell Show Off Their Reconciliation

Sparks are flying again in Siesta Key.

That's because Amanda Marie Miller and JJ Mizell just confirmed they are giving their romance another chance by sharing PDA pictures on social media.

After watching The Hippies perform at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, Fla., this week, Mizell took to Instagram to share a photo of his plus one.

"There she is," he captioned the photo with a heart hands emoji after posing alongside Miller. She later commented on the picture writing, "there we are," with a matching emoji.

Just a couple of days earlier, Mizell posted an Instagram Story that showed him kissing Miller on the lips while they enjoyed a lunch date at Libbys in Sarasota, Fla.

So could this pair's relationship play out on a future season of MTV's Siesta Key? According to a source, the show's future is up in the air.

Fans have followed Miller's love life ever since she first appeared on the reality show in 2017. In season three, the Siesta Key star developed a fling with co-star Brandon Gomez.

Things got a little complicated, however, when her ex Mizell joined the show to try and win her back. They would go on to date on and off, but in the most recent season, Miller said she was focused on her career.

For now, the pair appears to be enjoying quality time together, including a recent Steve Aoki concert with fellow cast members Kelsey Owens and Lexie Salameh.

And yes, the cast seems to be supportive of their reconciliation. "Happy for you guys," Sam Logan wrote in the comments section, while Camilla Cattaneo added, "Cuties."

The Messenger reached out to MTV but did not receive comment.