‘Siesta Key’ Star Madisson Hausburg Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ish Soto

'One in our hearts, one in my belly,' the MTV star shared nearly two years after their first child Elliot was delivered stillborn

Olivia Jakiel
Ismael Soto and Madisson Hausburg Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Madisson Hausburg is pregnant with baby No. 2!

"One in our hearts, one in my belly. Baby number 2 due in 2024," the Siesta Key star wrote on Instagram Monday. The photo features her husband Ish Soto holding a sonogram while Hausburg holds their first baby Elliot's urn, after the child was delivered stillborn in 2021.

Soto also shared the news in a separate post on his Instagram, writing, "So proud of this amazingly strong mom! Can't wait to meet baby #2! Due in 2024!"

Fans, friends and fellow Siesta Key co-stars rushed to the comments section of both posts to congratulate the couple on the exciting news. 

"Mother of 2 over the moon happy for you guys! I love you all so much. God's greatest blessings," wrote co-star Chloe Long, while Kelsey Owens' boyfriend Max Strong added, "LETS GOOOOOOO!!!!!!!"

Owens wrote, "WOOHOO!! Looks like we're gonna have to start going to Beaches for our annual trip. We love y'all and are over the moon for the entire fam," while Camilla Cattaneo said, "I'm so happy for you both. I love you so so much."

Soto and Hausburg have been open about their fertility journey over the last few years. 

Hausburg's first pregnancy was featured during Season 4 of the MTV reality series. The couple announced they were expecting in August 2021, and in December that same year, Hausburg revealed the couple's son was delivered stillborn

"Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks," she shared via Instagram at the time. "Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box... Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime. I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot."

