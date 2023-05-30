The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Sia Reveals That She Is on the Autism Spectrum

    The singer stated that she feels 'only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself'

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Sia is sharing some personal news.

    The "Chandelier" singer appeared on a recent installment of Rob Cesternino's Rob Has a Podcast, and surprised Carolyn Wiger following her exit from Survivor 44. After saluting Wiger and gifting her and her son with $100,000, Sia opened up about her own personal life.

    "I think you changed a lot of people's way of relating in the world. I'm on the spectrum, and I'm in recovery ... it's a lot of things," she told Wiger, also noting that she is sober.

    She did not go into details about her diagnosis or when she received it.

    Read More

    During her time on Survivor 44 Wiger, who placed third, received lots of comments about her unfiltered behavior. She took to TikTok last month to answer some of the top questions asked online about her, including whether she is autistic.

    "No!" she quipped. "And why is that we have to diagnose somebody who's different? It does not mean because I'm a little bit strange, a little bit weird, that I have a diagnosis. But if you do want to diagnose me with something, you can diagnose me with ADHD, 'cause that's what I have."

    In her conversation with Wiger and Cesternino, Sia said, "Being in recovery and also knowing what kind of neurologicality you might have or might not have ... I think one of the greatest things is that nobody can ever know you and love you when you're filled with secrets and living in shame."

    Singer Sia performs onstage at the Humane Society of The United States 60th Anniversary Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 29, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.
    (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Humane Society)

    "When we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don't feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel sane for the first time in our lives, for who we actually are," the Grammy-nominated singer explained. "We can start going out into the world operating as human beings with hearts, and not pretending to be anything."

    The 47-year-old added: "I felt like [for] 45 years I was like, 'I've got to put my human suit on.' And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself."

    Representatives for Sia did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

    Sia's revelation comes two years after she received backlash from the autism community for casting Maddie Ziegler as a nonverbal autistic person in her Music film.

    She explained her decision on Twitter and wrote that she wanted to “lovingly represent the community," according to Deadline.

    She later apologized, per the outlet, in a tweet that has since been deleted.

    “I’m sorry," she wrote. "I plan to remove the restraint scenes from all future printings. I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough enough, not wide enough.”

