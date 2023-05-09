The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Sia is married after exchanging vows with Dan Bernard in Italy.

    The Grammy nominee said “I do” during an intimate, candlelit ceremony at Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy, on Monday, according to multiple outlets.

    In photos obtained by People, the bride wore a pink, lace embroidered gown, which featured a high neckline and long sleeves. She completed her look with a matching sheer veil with lace detailing.

    As for her husband, the executive producer chose a light-colored tuxedo with a silk cummerbund and bowtie for the ceremony.

    During the celebration, which reportedly only had four guests in attendance, Sia and Bernard exchanged vows under an iron gazebo decorated with pink, purple, yellow and white florals. During the ceremony, the newlyweds were photographed sharing a kiss on the lips.

    Although Sia has mostly kept her relationship with Bernard out of the public eye, the “Unstoppable” singer previously shared a photo of the pair at what appeared to be an MLS game on Instagram.

    “Pride forever!” she wrote in October 2022. “#lgbtqia + #LAFC #22 also just finished my next album! A great day all round!” 

    Sia was previously married to Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2016. The singer later adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019 and vowed to remain single.

    “I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life,” she told GQ in January 2020. “I don’t have time for a relationship.” 

