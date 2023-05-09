Sia is married after exchanging vows with Dan Bernard in Italy.
The Grammy nominee said “I do” during an intimate, candlelit ceremony at Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy, on Monday, according to multiple outlets.
In photos obtained by People, the bride wore a pink, lace embroidered gown, which featured a high neckline and long sleeves. She completed her look with a matching sheer veil with lace detailing.
As for her husband, the executive producer chose a light-colored tuxedo with a silk cummerbund and bowtie for the ceremony.
- Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Courthouse Wedding to Travis Barker
- Italy Cancels Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola as Flooding Devastates Region
- Olivia Wilde Wears White for Wedding Toast During Colton Underwood’s ‘Perfect’ Weekend
- ‘The Boss Must Go On’: Springsteen Plays Concert in Flood-Ravaged Italy
- Ariana Grande Celebrates 2-Year Wedding Anniversary With Dalton Gomez
During the celebration, which reportedly only had four guests in attendance, Sia and Bernard exchanged vows under an iron gazebo decorated with pink, purple, yellow and white florals. During the ceremony, the newlyweds were photographed sharing a kiss on the lips.
Although Sia has mostly kept her relationship with Bernard out of the public eye, the “Unstoppable” singer previously shared a photo of the pair at what appeared to be an MLS game on Instagram.
“Pride forever!” she wrote in October 2022. “#lgbtqia + #LAFC #22 also just finished my next album! A great day all round!”
Sia was previously married to Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2016. The singer later adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019 and vowed to remain single.
“I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life,” she told GQ in January 2020. “I don’t have time for a relationship.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Natalie Portman Calls Out Different ‘Expectations’ for Women and Men at CannesEntertainment
- Honey Boo Boo Graduates From High School, Mama June Posts She’s ‘So Proud’Entertainment
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment