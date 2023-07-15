5 Shows to Watch if You like ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Teen romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty is back for Season 2, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Prime Video. But for some, that seven days of waiting between episodes can feel like an entire summer break.

If you can't wait to head back to Cousins Beach, here's a list of five shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty to chase away that end-of-summer feeling in between episodes of the popular YA series created by Jenny Han and adapted from her own novels.

If you like finding love over holiday breaks: 'Dash & Lily'

Sure, Belly's (Lola Tung) romances take place during summer vacation, but love can happen over Christmas break too! Dash & Lily is an underrated (IMO) show based on Rachel Cohn and David Levithan's book Dash & Lily's Book of Dares. The series follows two teens who fall in love through a series of messages and dares they pass to each other through a notebook hidden throughout various locations in New York City, all during one magical holiday season.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 71% audience

Watch on Netflix

If you like Jenny Han books: 'To All The Boys' trilogy

Ok, ok, these are movies. But how could we resist adding this practically perfect romcom trilogy based on another Jenny Han novel series that has become an absolute staple for Netflix's original catalog? And there are three of them, so it's sort of like a limited series. In the first, Lara Jean Song-Covey (Lana Condor) has written secret love letters to each of her crushes throughout the years, but the letters are strictly for her eyes only. That is, until to Lara Jean's horror, the notes accidentally get mailed out to their respective recipients. Like The Summer I Turned Pretty, To All the Boys stars an Asian lead and a dreamy love interest (Noah Centineo). The original was followed by two sequels, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% critics, 85% audience

Watch on Netflix

If you want even MORE Jenny Han: 'XO, Kitty'

This sequel TV series to the To All The Boys movies hands the spotlight over to Lara Jean's little sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart), who moves to South Korea to attend the same private school as her late mom, all while surprising her long-distance boyfriend who's also enrolled. But things take a turn when she finds out he's dating someone else.

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% critics, 58% audience

Watch on Netflix

If you like stories of self-discovery: 'Love, Victor'

Like Jeremiah In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Victor (Michael Cimino) is on his own journey of exploring his sexual identity, all while dealing with being a student at a new high school, the ups and downs at home and navigating new relationships. Love, Victor is set in the same universe as the 2018 film Love, Simon.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% critics, 83% audience

Watch on Hulu

If you like coming-of-age shows: 'Never Have I Ever'

Mindy Kaling's hit teen series is just what we need to fill our appetite for young adult-themed content. Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is an Indian American teen who's new at love and figuring out a lot of firsts, like having a boyfriend (and what happens when you cheat on said boyfriend) in this coming-of-age comedy that gets a little steamier than The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% critics, 85% audience

Watch on Netflix