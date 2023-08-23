Tulsa King is the only show from prolific producer Taylor Sheridan that could credibly be called a comedy (though Yellowstone can be pretty hilarious at times). The Sylvester Stallone-led crime series hits that elusive sweet spot of prestige drama, mobster action, and surprising humor. It utilizes so many of Sly's underrated acting talents and, most importantly, is so entertaining.

However, showrunner Terence Winter stepped down at the end of Season 1 and his successor wasn't named before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes began in June and July, respectively. That means we have no idea when the series will return for Season 2. But never fear, The Messenger has compiled a list of shows to help scratch that Tulsa King itch. Check them out below.

If you like fish out of water mobsters: 'Lilyhammer'

Lilyhammer was Netflix's first original and is still the closest show to Tulsa King in terms of premise. Steven Van Zandt — aka Silvio Dante from The Sopranos — stars as Frank Tagliano, a mobster who has to create a new identity when he testifies against his associates. He relocates to Lillehammer, Norway, a town he only knows about from the 1994 Winter Olympics. If you think Dwight (Stallone) is out of place in Oklahoma, you ain't seen nothin' yet.

If you like mob content: 'The Sopranos'

Do we have to explain this one? The Sopranos is the ultimate mobster show. It is the GOAT. If you've already watched, rewatch it and notice some subtleties you missed last time. If you've never watched, marone, your life is about to get so good. Terence Winter, Tulsa King's Season 1 showrunner who helped create the show's identity, was one of The Sopranos' primary writers and executive producers.

If you like your antihero protagonists to be quick with the quips: 'Justified'

A big part of the fun of Tulsa King is watching Dwight be so over the fellow criminals he has to deal with. Justified brings that same kind of energy, but with more law enforcement. Timothy Olyphant has a similar swagger to Stallone in Tulsa King when it comes to landing zingers. Justified will also give you some of Tulsa King's country vibes because it's set in Kentucky. (If you're looking for quippy but gritty, you can also check out the Justified spinoff, Justified: City Primeval).

If you like mega movie stars evading the law: 'The Old Man'

If you watched Tulsa King because you love a big-name A-lister in the center of your dramas, it's time to check out The Old Man. The Dude himself, Jeff Bridges, stars as a former CIA operative who ditched the agency years ago. When an assassin manages to track him down, he goes on the run and the ghosts of his past go running after him. It is an addictive binge and will keep you on your toes.

If you like mega movie star action shows, but make it funny: 'FUBAR'

Let's say you want a movie star TV show, but you don't want prestige. You want action, and you want some one-liners in there, too. Let us introduce you to FUBAR, the Arnold Schwarzenegger action-comedy on Netflix. Luke (Schwarzenegger) is a CIA agent on the brink of retirement when he discovers his daughter is also a spy and he gets dragged right back to the field. It's a great time as long as you never try to take the show too seriously. Tulsa King and FUBAR are like brother shows, as they're both TV action-comedies led by members of the Expendables.

If you like humor and mob stories: 'The Offer'

The Offer is mob-adjacent content. It is the dramatized story of the making of The Godfather. The antics the film producers get into in order to get the movie off the ground feel very at home with what Dwight finds himself doing as he tries to set up shop in Tulsa during the early episodes of Tulsa King. The show is fascinating from a historical perspective, but it's fast-paced and surprisingly funny, just like Tulsa King.

If you like antiheroes created by Taylor Sheridan: 'Mayor of Kingstown'

If you want to stay in the Sheridan wheelhouse but the Yellowstone universe feels too intimidating, check out Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner. It is also a crime drama, but this one is focused on the prison-industrial complex in a small Michigan city. If you like power-brokering and organized crime politics, Mayor of Kingstown is a great follow up to Tulsa King.

