By now, you may have already driven your way through Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix's legal drama about cunning Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), and are looking for more legal dramas to watch while you wait for Netflix to drop more info about Season 3. If that's the case (get it?), we've got some great shows on the docket.

If you want to watch the grandaddy of 'The Lincoln Lawyer': 'L.A. Law'

The Lincoln Lawyer is a show about a lawyer in Los Angeles, which makes it a clear descendent of L.A. Law, one of the most influential legal dramas of all time. The procedural ensemble drama follows the attorneys at McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak as they argue cases that deal with the social and cultural issues of the day. The hugely popular series was one of the best-written shows of its time. It ran for eight seasons between 1986 and 1994, and won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series four times. It was created by legendary producer Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher, and launched the TV career of star writer David E. Kelley, who went on to create many shows including, you guessed it, The Lincoln Lawyer (more on Kelley in a moment). After many years in streaming limbo, the complete series was recently added to Prime Video.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% critics

Watch on Prime Video

If you like legal dramas created by David E. Kelley: 'The Practice/Boston Legal'

David E. Kelley is a former attorney-turned-incredibly prolific TV writer-producer who has been cranking out hits since the 1980s, of which The Lincoln Lawyer is the latest. These two legal procedurals — an original and a spinoff — are the most highly regarded lawyer dramas he created. The Practice ran for eight seasons between 1997 and 2004, while Boston Legal ran for five seasons between 2004 and 2008. Both shows follow the inner workings of quirky, ethically flexible law firms, and won numerous Emmys throughout their run, with James Spader and William Shatner winning for their performances as the same characters on both shows. The Lincoln Lawyer's Judge Mary Holder — LisaGay Hamilton — is one of the stars of The Practice, playing secretary-turned-lawyer Rebecca Washington.

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% critics, 94% audience

Watch The Practice on Hulu/Watch Boston Legal on Hulu

If you like lawyers in unusual offices: 'Harry's Law'

Another David E. Kelley creation. This dramedy ran for two low-rated but cult favorite seasons on NBC in the early 2010s. Kathy Bates stars as Harriet "Harry" Korn, a successful former patent lawyer who discovers a later-in-life passion as a defense attorney. She runs her practice out of an even weirder place than the back of a Lincoln Navigator: a musty old shoe store in Cincinnati. She's like Mickey Haller in her flair for the dramatic and her inclination to see the good in people.

Rotten Tomatoes: 43% critics, 69% audience

Watch on Freevee

If you like Manuel Garcia-Rulfo: 'Goliath'

The Lincoln Lawyer is the biggest role of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's career to date. Before he landed the leading man role of Mickey Haller, Garcia-Rulfo racked up supporting credits in many movies and shows, including 6 Underground and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. But his prior experience most relevant to fans of The Lincoln Lawyer is Goliath, a Prime Video legal drama co-created, once again, by the ubiquitous David E. Kelley. Garcia-Rulfo had a recurring role in Season 2 as a cartel boss involved in a political conspiracy with a Los Angeles mayoral candidate. It's a much more violent role than The Lincoln Lawyer, but the show itself is pretty similar. It's about Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton), a brilliant and charismatic California attorney with substance abuse issues and an aversion to dishonest people. Kelley actually left the show after Season 1, but it's still a good, underrated show for Lincoln Lawyer fans to watch.

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% critics, 70% audience

Watch on Prime Video

If you like Michael Connelly: 'Bosch'

The Lincoln Lawyer is TV's second show based on a series of novels by bestselling author Michael Connelly. The first is Bosch, Prime Video's long-running crime drama (the original Bosch ended after seven seasons and continues as the nearly identical Bosch: Legacy on the ad-supported Freevee tier). Bosch follows Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch, an LAPD homicide detective. Unlike Mickey Haller, Bosch doesn't break the rules in pursuit of justice, but he does bend them about as far as they can go. In Connelly's books, Haller and Bosch are actually half-brothers who work together sometimes; unfortunately, rights issues keep them from crossing over on the shows.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% critics, 93% audience

Watch on Prime Video

If you like light legal dramas: 'Suits'

When you finished The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix might have queued up Suits next, and for good reason. This easy legal drama, which ran for nine seasons on USA from 2011 to 2019, is cut from the same Loro Piana cloth. Suits follows corporate lawyers Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), the former of whom doesn't have any official legal credentials, which the latter covers up because he's so brilliant. It's a fun, quirky show that feels sort of like something David E. Kelley could have created.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% critics, 87% audience

Watch on Netflix

If you like legal thrillers: 'Damages'

If you find yourself ensnared by The Lincoln Lawyer's suspenseful plots, check out this excellent legal thriller series. Damages ran for five seasons between 2007 and 2012. It follows the complex relationship between ambitious young attorney Ellen Parsons (Rose Byrne) and her brilliant, ruthless boss and mentor Patty Hewes (Glenn Close). Hewes is the rare female antihero of the post-Sopranos wave, and Close was rewarded with two Emmys for her charismatic performance. Damages is edgier than The Lincoln Lawyer, but even more gripping.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% critics, 88% audience

Watch on Hulu