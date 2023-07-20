We know there's nothing more therapeutic than pouring one out with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Booke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) while watching Sweet Magnolias. But after you've binged the latest batch of episodes, how are you going to fill that cozy Southern soapy hole in your heart? You can check out these five shows that are great follow-up binges for Sweet Magnolias fans.

If you like adult ride-or-die friendships: 'Firefly Lane'

The unconditional love the Magnolias have for each other is the foundation of everything that happens on Sweet Magnolias. The trio has an aspirational friendship and if you want more of that ride-or-die female bonding energy, stay on Netflix and hop over to Firefly Lane. No spoilers, but we will warn you that you should have some tissues ready before pressing play on this one.

Rotten Tomatoes: 57% critics, 86% audience

Watch on Netflix

If you like steamy-yet-chaste romances: 'Virgin River'

Dana Sue's guacamole isn't the only thing with spice in it on Sweet Magnolias. While it sounds like an oxymoron to have a steamy-yet-chaste romance, Sweet Magnolias walks a delicate line of allowing their heroines to have active, healthy sex lives without making you worry that you'll have to shield your mother or children from seeing what you're watching. Virgin River also manages to walk that tightrope with its central romance. You'll get all of the swooning but no need for blushing!

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% critics, 61% audience

Watch on Netflix

If you like small-town gossip: 'Hart of Dixie'

The tiny, gossipy town of Serenity plays just as big of a part in Sweet Magnolias as the trio. If you're looking for that same charming but drama-filled vibe, check out Hart of Dixie, which sees Rachel Bilson move to a small town in Alabama to become the local doctor but winds up falling head over heels in love.

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% critics, 88% audience

Watch on Freevee

If you like subtle Christian undertones: 'Queen Sugar'

All three of the Magnolias are God-fearing women. Sweet Magnolias rarely gets preachy, but it's not a secret that Christian values are at the show's center. Queen Sugar, which was produced by Ava DuVernay and Oprah, also isn't overtly about religion but the influence of The Good Book can still be felt in the series.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% critics, 64% audience

Watch on Hulu

If you like Southern dramas: 'Ride'

If the Southern accent and the warm charm of being down south keep you coming back to Sweet Magnolias, then you should check out the Hallmark original series Ride. The show comes with all that Southern comfort plus family drama, secrets and rodeo action.

Rotten Tomatoes: Critics score unavailable, 67% audience

Watch on Peacock

Sweet Magnolias is available to stream on Netflix.