The former USA hit Suits is in the middle of a renaissance. Thousands of Netflix subscribers have discovered the dramedy about a bike courier with a photographic (eidetic) memory named Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) who convinces a senior partner at a top New York law firm (Gabriel Macht) to hire him, despite his lack of any legal qualifications.

The series also stars a pre-royal family Meghan Markle as a paralegal who gets romantically entangled with Mike. Sarah Rafferty plays the fan-favorite Donna, who portrays one-half of TV's greatest slow-burn romance with Macht's Harvey Spector. Rick Hoffman plays the unintentionally hilarious Louis Litt, a fellow lawyer at the firm and Gina Torres is the managing partner, Jessica Pearson.

Suits is appealing to legal drama lovers and anyone looking for an easy-to-watch, addictive dramedy. When you run out of Suits episodes to watch or can't keep up with what the name of the firm is in any given season, here are some other legal and crime dramas to check out.

If you like lawyers that color outside the lines: 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

You don't even have to switch apps to find the closest Suits match. David E. Kelley executive-produces this Netflix drama about a lawyer that loves to bend rules and work out of his multiple Lincoln automobiles. Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is smart and loves getting himself into sticky situations he has to legal his way out of. The Harvey Specter energy is so real with this one.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% critics, 84% audience

Watch on Netflix

If you like seeing the inner workings of the law on both sides: 'For the People'

Suits talks a lot about legal procedure (mostly to explain how Mike will find a loophole), and for people who love getting geeky about the law, check out the underrated gem For the People. The show, which ran for two seasons on ABC from 2018 to 2019, follows a group of young public defenders and federal prosecutors, which allows viewers to see both sides of the law. It's produced by Shonda Rhimes, so you won't be hurting for steamy romances on both sides of the courtroom either.

Rotten Tomatoes: 69% critics, 89% audience

Watch on Hulu or The CW (free with ads)

If you like lawyers with very special skills: 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'

One of the coolest parts about Suits is watching Mike's photographic memory at work. The same can be said for Woo Youngwoo (Park Eun-bin) in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The K-drama centers on the autistic attorney after she joins the second-largest law firm in Seoul. Don't let the adorable trailer fool you; the show gets deep and stressful in almost every episode.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 94% audience

Watch on Netflix

If you like crime solvers with photographic memories: 'Psych'

If it's photographic memories you find intriguing, then check out Psych. This is far more on the comedy side of the tonal spectrum, but Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) has Mike's same knack for using his memory to play fast and loose with the law. This is also a good one for everyone who enjoys Mike and Harvey's constant movie references and banter.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% critics, 93% audience

Watch on Peacock

If you like attractive fraudsters in suits: 'White Collar'

Maybe you are watching Suits for the fits. There's no judgement here. If that is the case though, can we introduce you to White Collar? If you think Harvey looks good in a pleated vest, you are going to lose it when you see Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer). Neal also loves playing fast and loose with the law as an expert con man who is forced to work with the FBI when he's finally busted.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% critics, 92% audience

Watch on Freevee or Hulu

If you want to stay in the 'Suits' universe: 'Pearson'

Spoiler alert: Jessica eventually leaves the firm to go work in her hometown. The spinoff is a bit grittier than Suits, but it's a great follow-up if you love Jessica's boss energy. The only drawback here is that you're going to have to pay to watch.

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% critics, 81% audience

Rent or buy on Amazon