10 Shows Like ‘Only Murders in the Building’ to Watch if You Like Mysteries and Coats

Everybody's favorite fictional podcast is back, sort of. The Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building has returned for its third season, and the latest victim died twice: once not in the building, and then again in the building. Now, as usual, it's up to the odd trio of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) to figure out who killed movie star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), if Mabel can convince her elderly true crime-loving pals to revive their podcast. If you're clamoring for more TV like OMITB to watch between episodes, here are a few shows you might want to check out.

If you like goofy season-long murder mysteries: 'The Afterparty'

Apple TV+'s star-studded screwball murder mystery comedy is currently in the middle of its second season. If you're in the mood for a lengthy mystery that is completely unserious (the dead guy had a pet lizard named Roxana who lived on his shoulder), this is your next best bet.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% critics, 72% audience

Watch on Apple TV+

If you like goofy episodic murder mysteries: 'Psych'

If your attention span is the length of a TikTok and a season is too long for you to wait to find out who did it, James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill are the fast-talking, mystery-solving duo you need to befriend immediately.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% critics, 93% audience

Watch on Peacock

If you love a goofy murder mystery but you'd rather know the answer to the mystery right off the bat: 'Poker Face'

Natasha Lyonne stars as Charlie Cale, a cocktail waitress who can always tell when people are lying, in this quirky dramedy from Knives Out's Rian Johnson. It's modeled after Columbo, which means it's a "howcatchem," where that the murderer is revealed to the audience at the start of every episode, and then we watch Charlie figure it out. Mystery for anxious people!

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% critics, 81% audience

Watch on Peacock

If you like mysteries that are not murders: 'House'

Watching Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) solve medical mystery after medical mystery provides the same thrill as a murder mystery, minus the murder. Fun fact: It's never lupus, except for the one time it was lupus.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% critics, 96% audience

Watch on Peacock

If you like executive producer Dan Fogelman's particular brand of twists: 'This Is Us'

While Fogelman is just an EP and not one of the main creative forces behind Only Murders, his impact is felt throughout. His comedic chops are on display in the musical show Galavant, but the NBC drama This Is Us was like a little mystery to solve each week that was filled with the twists and turns that Fogelman excels at. Which family member has residual trauma from which traumatizing event? Whose kids are these? Who's dying? Your heart will break, so be prepared.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% critics, 79% audience

Watch on Hulu

If you like Selena Gomez: 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

You could also watch Gomez's Max cooking show Selena + Chef, but hear us out: Wizards of Waverly Place, her breakthrough late '00s kids' series, is still a fun watch, even if you've aged out of its target demographic. Gomez played Alex Russo, a sarcastic teenager who was also a wizard. She was in competition with her brother to be the family wizard. That sounds dumb, but it was one of the better Disney Channel shows of its era, and Gomez was the best of the lead actresses. She was good then, and she's good now. And when she's in Manhattan, whether she's in Upper or Lower, she's always on the West Side.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% audience

Watch on Disney+

If you like shows that are vaguely about podcasting: 'Based on a True Story'

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina play a couple who realize their plumber is a local serial killer, so they start a true crime podcast to interview him and solve all their money problems. This Peacock show is not quite as hilarious as ...And Just Like That's Carrie Bradshaw taking down a whole podcast network by refusing to do an ad for vaginal suppositories, but it's much more in the Only Murders vein.

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% critics, 79% audience

Watch on Peacock

If you like shows where Meryl Streep is probably bad: 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

We have no idea if Meryl Streep is the murderer in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, but it just feels like you don't cast Meryl Streep to be not the murderer. Hopefully we're wrong, but either way, Streep's only other relatively recent high profile TV stint was as Nicole Kidman's mother-in-law in Season 2 of Big Little Lies. Season 2 was completely unnecessary and ruined the perfect ending of Season 1, but Streep clearly had the time of her life, so it's fine.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% critics, 89% audience

Watch on Max

If you like lusting after coats: 'Scandal'

Mabel may be an aimless twentysomething with no apparent job who is essentially squatting in her aunt's luxury apartment, but she still somehow has a closet full of absolutely incredible coats. Scandal's Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) has a much better job and is more obviously able to afford her closet full of incredible coats, but all the coats are equally swoonworthy.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% critics, 73% audience

Watch on Hulu

If you like watching Steve Martin and Martin Short together: 'Saturday Night Live'

If this were a list of movies, we'd be shouting about Father of the Bride, but it's not, so we'd like to direct you to Saturday Night Live, Season 48, episode 8. Martin Short and Steve Martin hosted together and even briefly revived Father of the Bride, and they proved why their friendship and their particular brands of comedy have lasted so many years.

Watch on Peacock