Justified, FX's beloved neo-Western crime thriller inspired by the writings of legendary novelist Elmore Leonard, has returned in the form of limited series Justified: City Primeval, which sends Kentucky lawman Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) up to Detroit in pursuit of a dangerous fugitive known as the "Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook).

If the seven episodes of City Primeval aren't enough, or you're just looking for something similar to watch between new weekly episodes, we have some recommendations for shows like Justified. We're leaving off the usual suspects like Deadwood and Longmire that you've probably already watched if you're a Justified fan in favor of some hidden gems and outside-the-box picks.

If you like Western thrillers: 'Dark Winds'

This murder mystery set in 1971 is based on a novel by Tony Hillerman, a contemporary of Elmore Leonard's. The great Zahn McLarnon plays Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn, a Navajo tribal policeman whose investigation into the murder of two reservation residents and a string of related crimes force him to tango with demons from his past and slippery new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). Leaphorn's relationship with Chee is a lot like Raylan's with his nemesis Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins).

If you like spending time with a specific bad guy: 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'

Raylan is tasked with taking down sociopath Clement Mansell, aka the "Oklahoma Wildman," in Justified: City Primeval, and the season plays like a tortured dance between the two hotheads as the audience learns just how depraved Mansell is. It's a more serialized format than the original Justified, which mixed standalone episodes with season-long arcs, usually was. Another crime drama that came out of retirement with a more serialized format is Criminal Minds. The long-running procedural expanded upon its case-of-the-week format with the 2022 revival Criminal Minds: Evolution, which saw the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit tracking the smartest serial killer they'd ever encountered, the sinister and sadistic Elias Voit (Zach Gilford).

If you like well-acted slow-burn stories: 'The Americans'

FX knows how to make great drama series. One of their very best is The Americans, which stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as married Russian spies in America who are so undercover they may actually be the people they're pretending to be. Part of what makes Justified fun to watch is the slow-brewing tension between Raylan and his seasonal enemies, and The Americans creates similar suspense as Elizabeth and Philip Jenkins try to carry out their missions without getting caught.

If you like morally gray lawmen: 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

Part of what makes Raylan Givens such an intriguing protagonist to root for is his willingness to do anything for justice, even if it's not strictly legal. NYPD's wild card Det. Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) also falls on that side of the moral spectrum. You may not always agree with his methods, but just like Raylan, he will get the bad guy one way or another.

If you like crime shows set in Detroit: 'Good Girls'

We know this one is from out of left field, but hear us out! Raylan takes a trip up north to Detroit for City Primeval, and the series explores the Motor City's dark underbelly. Good Girls also explores crime in the Detroit metro area, mostly in the suburbs. You'll get your crime fix, morally gray characters, and plenty of Michigan State merch, even if you don't see much of the urban back alleys.

If you like cowboy hats and gun-slingers: 'Godless'

If it's the Western part of Justified that makes you love the show, you should check out Godless. The 2017 limited series features Jeff Daniels as a murderous thief ready to burn an entire town down to find the surrogate son that betrayed him (Jack O'Connell). There's bloodshed, horse chases, and saloon shoot-outs in this gem that's a little bit like an Old West counterpart to Justified's modern-day Western.

