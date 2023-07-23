Heartstopper was originally a best-selling graphic novel. Now it is also one of the most adorable shows on television. Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in early August, but while you wait for the next chapter of Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick's (Kit Connor) romance, here are some other swoony teen romances to keep you going.

If you like queer teen romances: 'Young Royals'

If you're looking for another show that will make you clutch your heart over a couple of pinkies touching, Young Royals should be your next stop. The Swedish teen drama is a little more angsty than Heartstopper, but is just as endearing and captivating with its slow-burn central romance. Also, as it says in the title, it has royals!

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 97% audience

Watch on Netflix

If you like romantic comic book animations: 'Business Proposal'

Heartstopper incorporates its graphic novel beginnings by placing animated emphasis around Charlie, Nick, and their friends' various emotional debacles. While the K-drama Business Proposal isn't about teens, it carries the same comic-book style surrealism and yes, again, plenty of swoon-worthy romance!

Rotten Tomatoes: Critic score unavailable, 92% audience

Watch on Netflix

If you like British brat pack friend groups: 'My Mad Fat Diary'

My Mad Fat Diary is a bit darker content and more graphic than Heartstopper as it deals with suicide, eating disorders, and depression. But it also has an animated flare, and most importantly, is centered on a group of ride-or-die best friends just trying to survive high school and college. It ran for three short seasons between 2013 and 2015 Bonus perk: it features future Killing Eve Emmy winner Jodie Comer, and it's obvious she was meant to be a star.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% critics, 90% audience

Watch on Hulu

If you like great LGBTQ+ high school representation: 'Heartbreak High'

Heartbreak High is another more explicit teen romance show, but it's poignant and spreads the representation beyond the first three letters of the LGBTQIA+ alphabet. The teens on this Australian show are seriously going through it and they aren't all perfect baby angels like the Heartstopper crew, but they will endear themselves to you, and they make for an incredibly addictive binge watch.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% critics, 87% audience

Watch on Netflix

If you like great LGBTQ+ high school representation that's more family-friendly: 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'

Let's go Wildcats! If you want to stay in Heartstopper's family-friendly lane and don't mind a bit of singing, hop over to Disney+ and check out High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The show is a meta offshoot of the High School Musical universe and is full of perfect angel cuties that need you to root for them as they try to stage a musical, win the hearts of their crushes and figure out who they are along the way.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% critics, 79% audience

Watch on Disney+

If you like kick-your-feet-level swoony young-adult romances: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

If you have managed to go this long without having to decide whether you are Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah in the war for Belly's heart, let us be the ones to invite you into the fray. The Summer I Turned Pretty is the show on this list that will give you the closest level of head-over-heels swoon that Heartstopper provides. It also has a killer soundtrack that's essentially Taylor Swift's greatest hits. It's a show that feels like summer. We only put it at the bottom of the list because we assumed you probably already know about it — but if you haven't watched, do it now!

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% critics, 86% audience

Watch on Prime Video

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres Aug. 3 on Netflix.