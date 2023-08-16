Painkiller was the No. 1 show on Netflix for several days in August 2023. The limited series dramatizes the origins of the opioid crisis by following the various links in the human chain of suffering, from someone who got hooked on OxyContin after a workplace injury all the way up to a fictionalized version of the Sackler family of Purdue Pharma, who knowingly lied about Oxy's addictive, harmful properties to sell more pills.

If you're looking for more shows like Painkiller, we've rounded up a list of things to watch next. The list features true tales of corporate misconduct, documentaries about the infamous Sacklers, and one limited series that's just like Painkiller, but better. If you want to linger in that feeling of righteous anger, any of these will keep it going.

If you want a show that's just like 'Painkiller,' but with Michael Keaton: 'Dopesick'

Painkiller is the Johnny-come-lately in the limited-series-about-the-opioid-crisis subgenre. The original is Dopesick, which debuted on Hulu in 2021. It's a sprawling indictment of the Sacklers and their role in creating the opioid crisis, told via the individual stories that make up the whole, from addicts to doctors to pharmaceutical reps to government employees to the Sacklers themselves. Structurally and thematically, Dopesick is essentially the same show as Painkiller, but executed on a higher level in every way. It was nominated for 14 Emmys, with Michael Keaton winning Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his tremendous performance as a small-town Appalachian doctor who starts prescribing OxyContin to his patients, not knowing the misery he's about to unleash on his community. It has an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to Painkiller's 49%.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% critics, 93% audience

If you want a show about medical industry greed: 'The Dropout'

The Sacklers weren't the first executives to lie about their medical product's efficacy for financial gain, and as The Dropout shows, they certainly weren't the last. Hulu's hit charts the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of blood-testing startup Theranos. The big differences between Holmes and the Sacklers are that Holmes' product didn't work, while the Sacklers' worked too well, and Holmes went to prison for fraud, while the Sacklers have never faced any criminal charges. (They're in the process of financially settling with victims of opioid abuse.) Like Painkiller, The Dropout is a dark comedy. Like Michael Keaton in Dopesick, Amanda Seyfried won the Emmy for limited series lead actress in 2022 for her performance as the fascinatingly weird Holmes.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% critics, 83% audience

If you feel outraged by injustice: 'When They See Us'

Painkiller takes a news story from living memory whose impacts are still being felt and dramatizes it to searing emotional and sociopolitical effect. Netflix previously did the same thing with When They See Us. The excellent 2019 limited series tells the story of the Central Park Five, aka the Exonerated Five, a group of Black and Latino teenage boys who were falsely convicted of assaulting a white woman in 1989. It was a distinctly American miscarriage of justice, and while the specifics are different, it's like Painkiller in the way it will make you feel. Jharrel Jerome won the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his performance as Korey Wise, the oldest of the boys.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% critics, 89% audience

If you want to know the true story: 'Crime of the Century'

Crime of the Century is Painkiller in documentary form. This agonizing two-part HBO doc exposes all the unethical things Purdue Pharma did while making OxyContin into a giant, life-destroying business. It's directed by acclaimed documentarian Alex Gibney and features extensive interviews with journalist Patrick Radden Keefe, whose New Yorker article "The Family That Built an Empire of Pain" is part of Painkiller's source material.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% critics, 88% audience

If you hate the Sackler family: 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'

This documentary profiles photographer and activist Nan Goldin, whose descent into and recovery from opioid addiction inspired her to start a protest campaign to remove the Sackler name from art institutions like the Metropolitan Museum and the Louvre. The Sacklers laundered their reputation through art world philanthropy, and Goldin has made it her mission to hold them accountable where it's possible, because the justice system can't or won't. Director Laura Poitras' film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% critics, 61% audience

