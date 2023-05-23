Shonda Rhimes Says She Would Bring Back ‘Scandal’ Character Olivia Pope in Another Show

It's handled.
Scandal's Olivia Pope could make a return.
During a recent interview with IMDb, Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the ABC drama, was asked which character she'd bring back to a "present or future" show under her Shondaland production company.
"Oh, Olivia Pope," Rhimes said of the Washington, D.C. fixer played by Kerry Washington. "I like that character so much, even when she's bad."
She reiterated, "I like that character so much. She's very interesting."
Scandal aired from 2012-2018 and was inspired by Judy Smith, Monica Lewinsky's lawyer in the real-life scandal involving former President Bill Clinton.
Rhimes previously opened up about her decision to cast Washington in the lead role.
"When I went in to pitch this, I told [ABC's then head of drama] Channing [Dungey], I said… she's going to be Black because Judy Smith is Black," Rhimes recalled to Scandal stars Katie Lowes and Guillermo Díaz on their Unpacking the Toolbox podcast.
She later shared that she initially was hesitant to sign on the UnPrisoned star.
"And in the end, I sat down with Kerry, and I remember thinking, 'She's too pretty. Somebody this powerful doesn't get away with being pretty.' Which was so wrong of me!" Rhimes added. "And then I sat down with Kerry and she talked politics like nobody's business for like an hour, and I got it entirely, immediately."
