Shonda Rhimes Says ‘I Might Be a Very Old Lady’ When ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Ends

The Takeaway: Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes says the ABC medical drama will continue on, as long as the fans keep wanting more.

Grey’s Anatomy may be wrapping up its 19th season, but creator Shonda Rhimes still believes there’s a lot of story to tell.

On Monday, the creator of the ABC medical drama spoke candidly about the show’s future—and why she doesn’t foresee an ending anytime soon.

"I might be a very old lady by the time we reach its last season because it doesn't seem to be stopping," the screenwriter told E! News, "which is wonderful and I feel the world really belongs to the fans and the fans have been really clear about what they want.”

"It's such an amazing show and it's doing so well as it's moving forward," Rhimes added. "I'm going to leave it alone and see where it goes, and we're going to stay a show as long as everybody wants to be there and as long as the fans want to be there."

Because this season marked the end of Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) time at Grey Sloan Memorial, fans were ostensibly left to question the show’s fate.

"Having Ellen leave was heartbreaking for everybody, but also knowing that she could come back anytime was also important for me," Rhimes said.

"Ellen's an amazing person and she and I have been having conversations the whole time, discussing when it was time and what it was feeling like. We've always been having those discussions because I've always wanted her to be excited and invested and enjoying herself as much as she was at the beginning. It was a little of a heartbreaking moment, but it was also a moment—for me—that she's not gone because she's coming back. I don't think of her as gone from the show, she's still doing the voiceovers, she's still there."

Grey's Anatomy, which was recently renewed for its 20th season, currently stands as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history. It airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.