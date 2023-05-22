Shiv’s ‘Ozymandias’ Reference in ‘Succession,’ Explained
Logan Roy and the ancient pharaoh Ramesses II have at least one thing in common, it seems.
Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Succession, "Church and State."
The penultimate episode of Succession is, like the 37 before it, absolutely packed with zippy one-liners. A massive part of the appeal of the HBO drama series has always been the rapid pace at which the characters deliver whip-smart (albeit, often, incorrigible) bits of commentary, and sometimes even the most seasoned scholar has to dust off an encyclopedia to keep up with the cultural references woven into the show's dialogue.
The latest example? As Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) takes in the sight of her dearly departed father's garish mausoleum, she is less than impressed and dubs it, "cat food Ozymandias." The first part of that phrase is owed, of course, to the fact that he bought his giant resting place at auction from a "dot com pet supply guy." The term "Ozymandias," though, has a much deeper meaning.
Fans of Breaking Bad will no doubt already know as much since the third-to-last episode of the series was titled "Ozymandias" and was filled with visual and thematic references to 19th Century poems of the same name. For those that somehow missed out on that TV gem, though, this term might be new, so here's a look at what it means in this context.
For starters, there are two "Ozymandias" poems. Percy Bysshe Shelley's 19th Century sonnet of the same name is the most often referenced, but the other is by Shelley's friend Horace Smith. They both describe the statue of Ramesses II, an Egyptian pharaoh from the 13th Century. Both describe both the largess of the subject and the toll that time has taken on it.
The inscription of the monument differs slightly in both descriptions. Shelley's version reads, "My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:/Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!" Meanwhile, Smith's poem presents it as "I am great OZYMANDIAS …/the King of Kings; this mighty City shows/The wonders of my hand." However, the effect is the same for both versions; they both extol the pharaoh's might, but the words are ironic given the decay and isolation of the artifact. The moral is, arguably, no matter how much of a giant a person is in life and no matter how many fancy statues they build to honor their legacies, time will wash them away just the same as everyone else.
Shiv's reference to "Ozymandias," then, is a nod to the fact that Logan Roy purchased this massive monument to himself – spending $5 million, which the kids think is a bargain – in an obvious effort to immortalize himself in stone. Yet, she knows the effort is as futile as it was for the pharaoh all those centuries ago.
Succession's series finale airs Sunday at 9/8c on HBO. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Max.
