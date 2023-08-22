The Rumor That Made the Catholic Church Investigate Child Star Shirley Temple - The Messenger
The Rumor That Made the Catholic Church Investigate Child Star Shirley Temple

At the height of Temple's fame, The Vatican sent a priest to visit her and investigate

Published
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Renowned actress Shirley Temple was a Hollywood success like no other by the age of five, when she did her star-making turn in 1934's Bright Eyes. Temple appeared in 40 films and was a top box office draw from 1935 to 1938.

Temple's talent and fame at such a young age would spawn rumors across the world — one of which was that Temple was not really a child, but an adult with dwarfism. The idea was so prevalent in Europe that the Catholic Church had Temple investigated.

The Vatican's role in investigating rumors

The Vatican will dispatch a priest to serve as a detective of sorts whenever there is a miracle or strange incident reported to see whether the event can be disproven. Just recently, Vatican investigators were sent to a Catholic Church in Thomaston, Connecticut, to investigate a communion bowl of wafers that appeared to have multiplied on its own.

The Vatican's investigative inquiries weren't only relegated to miracles. In Shirley Temple's case, according to Temples's 1988 book Child Star, a priest was sent to check out the "dwarfism" rumor.

Father Silvio Massante paid a visit to Temple and her mother when she was at the height of her fame. Temple wrote in her book that the church was "curious about the divided public opinion occasioned by my professional growth."

Young Actress Shirley Temple
Young Actress Shirley TempleJohn Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
The priest's investigation: using an art book to try and get Temple to confess

Temple continues in her book to describe her meeting with the priest. "His eyes were fixed on mine, small and unwavering, like a bird staring for a worm," she wrote. Father Massante's visit went on for "over an hour," as he showed Temple and her mother a book of Italian art and stared — presumably to see if Temple recognized the artwork and would therefore expose herself to be the 30-year-old woman the rumors suggested her to be.

"The book was long but he turned every page slowly and waited for my reaction," she wrote. Father Massante had not yet revealed the reason for his visit. "'These paintings are just as beautiful as when Boticelli painted them hundreds of years ago,'" Temple wrote Massante said as he waited for her to perhaps say more.

Apparently resolved to have seen what he needed to see, Temple writes that as he stood up to leave, he got particularly candid.

"'In Italy, as in some other countries in Europe,'" Temple wrote of the priest's words at the time, "'there is a persistent rumor that Shirley Temple is no child at all.'"

Temple wrote that she and and her mother were shocked, as he continued, "'The rumor is Shirley is a midget,'" but concluded, "'Obviously, she is not.'"

When the priest had left, Temple's wrote that her mother said, "Why don't they stop it! All those letters calling you a thirty-year-old midget with a seven-year-old child, and now a priest!"

Strange rumors about Temple continued until her career fizzled out

People believed other inaccurate things about Temple as her career continued, some of which was fueled by Hollywood studios. For instance, some believed Temple wasn't professionally trained and was naturally gifted as a performer (studio execs thought she'd be more fascinating to the public this way). Or that her famous blonde curls were fake and that she was so "timeless" that her baby teeth never fell out. (Temple writes that there was a dentist sent to replace her fallen baby teeth with fakes as soon as they fell out, to keep the allusion.)

By the time Temple turned 22, she had officially retired. She became a public servant, serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana And Czechoslovakia, appointed by George H. W. Bush — but the prevalence of strange beliefs about her stardom represented the public fascination with her impact as a child star.

