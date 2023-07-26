Japanese Pop Star Shinjiro Atae Comes Out as Gay Onstage

In his first onstage appearance in about two years, Japanese pop star Shinjiro Atae opened up about his sexuality.

Atae came out as gay to an audience of 2,000 people on Wednesday. "I respect you and believe you deserve to hear this directly from me," he told the Tokyo crowd. "For years, I struggled to accept a part of myself. But now, after all I have been through, I finally have the courage to open up to you about something. I am a gay man."

The 34-year-old singer is one of the founding members of J-Pop group AAA. The five-member band formed in 2005 and was dissolved in 2021.

Atae shared his full coming-out letter on Instagram alongside images from the event.

"It has taken me a long time to be able to say I am gay," he continued in the post. "I could not even say it to myself. However, I’ve come to realize it is better, both for me, and for the people I care about, including my fans, to live life authentically than to live a life never accepting who I truly am. I hope people who are struggling with the same feeling will find courage and know they are not alone.

Atae held the event "because I wanted to tell as many of you as possible directly." He then showed love for his fans and their support.

"When I think of my work in the entertainment industry and the many things for which I am grateful, it is my relationship with my fans that first comes to mind," he wrote, "I thank you guys from the bottom of my heart for standing beside me over the years. I’d also like to thank my family, friends, staff members and my fellow AAA members for providing me their full support throughout this process."

Japan is the only Group of Seven nation with no legal protection for same-sex unions, CNN reports. Earlier this summer, the country passed an LGBTQ+ "understanding" bill that insists there "should be no unfair discrimination" but does not legally protect them from discrimination.