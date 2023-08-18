Shia LaBeouf Set to Make His Stage Debut in David Mamet’s New Play - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Shia LaBeouf Set to Make His Stage Debut in David Mamet’s New Play

Directed by 'The L Word: Generation Q' showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, 'Henry Johnson' also stars David Paymer, Dominic Hoffman and Evan Jongkeit

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Shia LaBeouf attends the premiere of Honey Boy on Nov. 5, 2019 in HollywoodValerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

It sounds like Shia LaBeouf is ready to take a bow.

That's because the Disney Channel alum will make his stage debut in the upcoming world premiere of David Mamet's Henry Johnson at The Electric Lodge in Venice, California, according to Deadline.

"I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to work with David Mamet," LaBeouf said in a statement Friday. "His talent and creativity are unparalleled, and it is truly an honor to collaborate with arguably our greatest living playwright."

Directed by The L Word: Generation Q showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, Henry Johnson also stars David Paymer, Dominic Hoffman and Evan Jongkeit in the titular role.

LaBeouf continued: "Henry Johnson is a unique and compelling story. It has not only inspired me but has also pushed me to grow as a performer. Marja's guidance and mentorship have been invaluable, and I am grateful for the knowledge and wisdom Evan has shared with me. Working with these artists has deepened my appreciation for the power of storytelling. I am immensely thankful for the chance to learn from and build with them."

Running Sept. 1-24, Henry Johnson "follows the plight of a man after an act of compassion upends his life," according to The Electric Lodge.

Last year, LaBeouf starred in the Italian-German biopic Padre Pio, his first role since ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs accused him of sexual assault in 2020.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.