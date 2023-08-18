Shia LaBeouf Set to Make His Stage Debut in David Mamet’s New Play

It sounds like Shia LaBeouf is ready to take a bow.
That's because the Disney Channel alum will make his stage debut in the upcoming world premiere of David Mamet's Henry Johnson at The Electric Lodge in Venice, California, according to Deadline.
"I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to work with David Mamet," LaBeouf said in a statement Friday. "His talent and creativity are unparalleled, and it is truly an honor to collaborate with arguably our greatest living playwright."
Directed by The L Word: Generation Q showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, Henry Johnson also stars David Paymer, Dominic Hoffman and Evan Jongkeit in the titular role.
LaBeouf continued: "Henry Johnson is a unique and compelling story. It has not only inspired me but has also pushed me to grow as a performer. Marja's guidance and mentorship have been invaluable, and I am grateful for the knowledge and wisdom Evan has shared with me. Working with these artists has deepened my appreciation for the power of storytelling. I am immensely thankful for the chance to learn from and build with them."
Running Sept. 1-24, Henry Johnson "follows the plight of a man after an act of compassion upends his life," according to The Electric Lodge.
Last year, LaBeouf starred in the Italian-German biopic Padre Pio, his first role since ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs accused him of sexual assault in 2020.
