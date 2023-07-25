Sheryl Lee Ralph Recalls Learning Her Son Had Been Shot 3 Times: ‘I Collapsed’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Sheryl Lee Ralph Recalls Learning Her Son Had Been Shot 3 Times: ‘I Collapsed’

The 'Abbott Elementary' star also said her son sustained a concussion from a car accident that 'changed his whole brain'

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sheryl Lee Ralph speaks onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

Sheryl Lee Ralph is opening up about the moments her only son experienced two traumatic incidents that nearly took his life.

"When Etienne was in college, he had a car accident and suffered a concussion. It changed his whole brain," the Abbott Elementary star said in the cover interview for AARP The Magazine's August/September issue. "Then he got mugged, and they shot him three times. He woke up in the hospital with two bullets in his leg and a wound in his forehead where a bullet had grazed him."

Looking back on her reaction, Ralph added, "When I heard he'd been shot, I collapsed and dropped the phone. I didn't even listen to the rest. But they didn't kill him, thank God."

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Etienne Maurice attend The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Etienne Maurice attend The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic in Los Angeles.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for BAFTA
Read More

Etienne, now 31, has since become a staple in the mental health community.

"Now he runs his own production company and nonprofit, WalkGoodLA, which is centered around healing, mental health and overall well-being," said Ralph.

Along with Etienne, the actress is also mom to daughter Ivy Coco Maurice, 28, whom she shares with her first husband, Eric Maurice.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.