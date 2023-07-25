Sheryl Lee Ralph is opening up about the moments her only son experienced two traumatic incidents that nearly took his life.

"When Etienne was in college, he had a car accident and suffered a concussion. It changed his whole brain," the Abbott Elementary star said in the cover interview for AARP The Magazine's August/September issue. "Then he got mugged, and they shot him three times. He woke up in the hospital with two bullets in his leg and a wound in his forehead where a bullet had grazed him."

Looking back on her reaction, Ralph added, "When I heard he'd been shot, I collapsed and dropped the phone. I didn't even listen to the rest. But they didn't kill him, thank God."

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Etienne Maurice attend The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for BAFTA

Etienne, now 31, has since become a staple in the mental health community.

"Now he runs his own production company and nonprofit, WalkGoodLA, which is centered around healing, mental health and overall well-being," said Ralph.

Along with Etienne, the actress is also mom to daughter Ivy Coco Maurice, 28, whom she shares with her first husband, Eric Maurice.