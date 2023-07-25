Sheryl Lee Ralph is opening up about the moments her only son experienced two traumatic incidents that nearly took his life.
"When Etienne was in college, he had a car accident and suffered a concussion. It changed his whole brain," the Abbott Elementary star said in the cover interview for AARP The Magazine's August/September issue. "Then he got mugged, and they shot him three times. He woke up in the hospital with two bullets in his leg and a wound in his forehead where a bullet had grazed him."
Looking back on her reaction, Ralph added, "When I heard he'd been shot, I collapsed and dropped the phone. I didn't even listen to the rest. But they didn't kill him, thank God."
Etienne, now 31, has since become a staple in the mental health community.
"Now he runs his own production company and nonprofit, WalkGoodLA, which is centered around healing, mental health and overall well-being," said Ralph.
Along with Etienne, the actress is also mom to daughter Ivy Coco Maurice, 28, whom she shares with her first husband, Eric Maurice.
