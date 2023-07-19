Sheryl Crow Responds to Jason Aldean’s Controversial Song: ‘Small Towns Are Sick of Violence’

Sheryl Crow is the latest celebrity to chime in on Jason Aldean's controversial new music video for "Try That in a Small Town."

The song and video have garnered outrage after featuring lyrics like "Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / Well, that s--- might fly in the city, good luck/Try that in a small town."

Crow, an outspoken advocate for gun reform, called out Aldean on Twitter. "I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence," wrote the "If It Makes You Happy" singer.

"There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting," she added, referencing Aldean's headlining slot at 2017's Route 91 Festival. "This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame."

Some of the scenes from Aldean's music video released last week were filmed in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn., which is the site of the 1946 Columbia Race Riot and attempted lynching of Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall, as well as the 1927 lynching of a Black man named Henry Choate.

The video also features visuals from the unrest that took place during the pandemic in June of 2020, including clips of looting, arson, police confrontations, and men entering a convenience store with guns as one man tackles them.

Following the outrage, CMT pulled the music video from the channel's programming.

Aldean took to Twitter Tuesday to respond to the controversy.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," the 46-year-old began. "These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.

"As so many pointed out," Aldean continued, "I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart."

He then shared what the track means to him. "Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about."

Following her initial call out, Crow retweeted a post pointing out recent violence in small towns that have occurred across the U.S. "Uvalde? Small town. VA Tech? Small college town. Newtown? Small New England town. Parkland? Small town that had just been voted Florida's *safest* town. Most mass shootings occur in *small towns*." The tweet concludes, "@Jason_Aldean. Your listeners are dying."