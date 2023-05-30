Sherri Shepherd’s Wig Falls Off on Live TV: ‘The Show Must Go On’

Expect the unexpected when watching Sherri.

Those viewing Sherri Shepherd's talk show Tuesday received a surprise when the host's wig fell off on live TV.

It all began when Shepherd was discussing Sarah Jakes Roberts' recent sermon where she decided to remove her wig after it started falling off the back of her head.

"Here's the thing, when you wear wigs, you are trusting the person that put the wig on that it's going to be secure," Shepherd explained. "The thing about wigs is when it starts sliding, you can feel it slide."

Shepherd expressed her support for Roberts' decision to not let a moving hairpiece stop her from delivering a special sermon.

"There's nothing you can do at that moment," she explained. "You can't throw down the mic and walk out and go fix it. The show must go on. She can't start screaming. I was so inspired."

While discussing the topic, Shepherd decided to jump out of her chair. Seconds later, her wig fell straight to the floor, bouncing on the band that connected it to her hair.

"The show must go on and you just got to do it," she said as the audience began clapping. "We love you Sarah Jakes Roberts."

After the show, Shepherd discussed the backstory to her wig-shedding moment, and said she was happy with how it went.

"I just thought it was something fun to do and lighten it up," she said on Instagram, before giving credit to her comedic background. "It is a comedic action. I think people really enjoyed it — or just spit out their coffee and then enjoyed."

"You will never see me in my braids again," she added, laughing. "My face looked really cute, but that is the last time you'll see me in braids."