‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid Controversy

Sherlock star Amanda Abbington is addressing allegations that she is a "transphobe" and a "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

After receiving criticism for a tweet she posted in March, in which she criticized a drag queen for performing in a "highly sexualized way" in front of children, the actress shared an Instagram video to further explain herself.

"I need to make this very clear, I love drag," said Abbington, who was recently cast in the latest season of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. "I think it's an amazing form of entertainment, and I f---ing love drag queens. I think they're hilarious and brilliant, and it's an art form, and I think there's absolutely a place for it in the entertainment industry."

Attempting to explain the meaning behind her tweet in question, Abbington — who deleted her Twitter amid the response — noted, "Personally speaking, I don't think 12-year-olds should be performing in drag shows in overtly sexual ways because they're 12, and they need a childhood."

In her Sunday Instagram video, Abbington added, "I'm sorry if you feel like you would boycott Strictly for a tweet I made about a drag show."

"I am not a transphobic person, I am a firm supporter of the legitimate trans community. I always have been," she explained.

Fans were quick to flood the Abbington's comment section, with positive and negative feedback.

"Believe me Amanda… more people will be voting for you than boycotting," one fan on Instagram wrote. "Please don't believe the so-called media crap-Twitter quotes. You don't need to defend yourself... this is the battle we are having at the moment. Don't backtrack, you’ve said nothing wrong."

"You follow loads of accounts with TERF in the name on this site," another person wrote. "All for people learning and growing - but you are still there. A cursory Google of you brings up much more than one tweet. Allyship is awarded to you by actions - not just saying it about yourself."