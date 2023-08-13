Shelley Smith, the prominent model who graced high-fashion magazines in the '70s, showed up on TV sets in the '80s, and founded the Egg Donor Program (now known as Hatch Fertility) in the '90s, died in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, a few days after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 70 years old.
Smith, a Renaissance woman in all senses of the term, enjoyed a fruitful modeling career on the covers of Vogue, Mademoiselle, Harper's Bazaar and Glamour before focusing on acting and getting her breakout role as Sarah James on The Associates alongside Martin Short.
After starring as Captain Carolyn Engel on the NBC military series For Love and Honor, and many a TV guest appearance (including appearing on multiple game shows as a contestant), Smith pivoted to academia and received an MA in Psychology from Antioch University. Shortly thereafter, Smith founded an egg donor company to help infertile couples after her own successful in vitro fertilization pregnancy with twins.
“She loved helping people. Most of all, she helped me. She made me a much better person than I ever would have been. We had a great marriage,” her husband, Michael Maguire, said in a video announcing her passing. “I don’t know how to go on without her. But I know that we had an incredible relationship and it was as pure as anything could be.”
Maguire confirmed on the Facebook post that Smith died at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital, three days after having a heart attack.
Smith is survived by her children, Miranda and Nicholas, and her husband.
