‘Shazam! 2’ Star Zachary Levi Doesn’t Want Us to Watch Hollywood ‘Garbage’
Hollywood 'doesn't care enough' to make great movies for audiences anymore, Levi says
Zachary Levi feels that much of the content that Hollywood churns out is trash.
The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor recently went on The FilmUp Podcast and said he thought "people were insanely unkind" about the low-rated DC Extended Universe movie (which also starred Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu). Now, Levi has more opinions about the entertainment industry to share:
“I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood is garbage — they don't care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don't,' Levi said during an appearance at Chicago Fan Expo this week. 'How many times do you watch a trailer and go, 'Oh my God, this looks so cool!’ Then you go to the movie and it’s like, ‘This was what I get?'”
Levi's solution to stopping the slop is a simple one: He suggests not consuming it.
"They know that once you've already bought the ticket and you’re in the seat, they've got your money," he continued. "And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It'll help. It'll help a lot."
It is unclear whether or not Levi was talking about his own franchise's fare — Warner Bros. Discovery's beleaguered Superman & co. slate of films and TV shows, which will reportedly be getting rebooted soon by new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran (move over DC Extended Universe, it's the DCU's time to shine). However, Levi has publicly expressed his disappointment in the way WBD marketed Shazam! 2.
"This is a perfect family movie, and yet many families aren't aware of that. Which is just a shame," he noted.
