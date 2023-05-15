Shawn Mendes Reveals How Nature Helps Relieve His ‘Bad Anxiety’

In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is opening up about his own struggles by sharing what he does to relax.

The Canadian pop star has been open about his mental health since skyrocketing to fame as a teenager. Mendes' newest Instagram post on Monday gives fans insight into how he works on his mental well-being.

"Honestly sometimes when I'm having bad anxiety doing things like meditation, journaling and breath work feels really hard to do," he wrote. "Sometimes I just need REST and go into into nature for a little bit."

Mendes continued, "I've found my spots around town that I can escape to for an hour or so when things feel intense and it's really changed my life. Nature kinda effortlessly heals us."

The "In My Blood" singer then had a message for fans, concluding the post, "I hope you're doing okay."

In the accompanying images, Mendes could be seen in various scenic landscapes, smiling in front of a waterfall, showing off his hand tattoo of a bird under a rainbow, and even standing proudly in his undies and a sweater.

A year prior in April 2022, Mendes shared on Instagram that he "constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning. Maybe that's just what it is to be in your 20s idk, or maybe that's just me."

He continued, "The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing. [I'm] hyper focused on what I don't have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I'm overwhelmed and overstimulated lol."

Just a few months later that summer, Mendes canceled several shows of his Wonder tour to focus on his mental health.

"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he wrote at the time.