Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s ‘Relationship Feels Different This Time Around,’ Says Source 

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are giving their relationship a second shot, a source close to the "If I Can't Have You" singer tells The Messenger.

After the pair had been spotted out together on numerous occasions since their 2021 breakup — and were seen kissing at Coachella last month — the source says they "have rekindled their romance and are back together."

In April, Mendes and Cabello — who dated from July 2019 to November 2021 — were seen in photos and videos together at the music festival in Indio, Calif. On Tuesday, they were photographed in New York City grabbing coffee and holding hands.

Cindy Ord/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/WireImage

"They have been hanging out consistently, and things are going well," the source says. "They are both in a different place in their lives, and the relationship feels different this time around. They are putting less pressure on each other."

"Ever since [they reconnected], the relationship naturally progressed," says the source, adding that "Shawn expressed their chemistry is undeniable and was excited to give the relationship another shot."

The singers have yet to comment on their relationship publicly, and their reps did not immediately respond to The Messenger's requests for comment.

The pair, who collaborated on the 2019 song "Señorita," started officially dating that same year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they quarantined together in Miami, and Mendes said in his 2020 documentary In Wonder that "every song" he ever wrote has been about Cabello.

In 2021, they made a joint statement via Instagram announcing their breakup.

"We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read, in part. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."