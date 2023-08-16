Sharon Stone’s ‘Basic Instinct’ Is Getting A Comic Book Adaptation

Three decades ago, Sharon Stone stunned audiences with her role as mysterious author Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct. Now, the neo-noir erotic thriller that mainstreamed the genre is getting a comic book adaptation.

Basic Instinct #1 is releasing on November 1st with Sumerian Comics. The publishing company is collaborating with Cuban illustrator Vanesa R. Del Rey — who worked on titles including Marvel's Scarlet Witch and Daredevil Annual (2016) — to create the first issue. Writer Sam Freeman and colorist Keyla Valerio are also attached to the project.

The series has been described as a "continuation of the Catherine Tramell story" and follows an unnamed artist whose latest exhibit pulls inspiration from the serial killer's "Icepick Murders." The gallery's art director is then caught up in a police investigation when a security guard is killed on opening night.

Basic Instinct captured a global audience at the time of its release in 1992. Starring Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas, the film follows a homicide detective attempting to solve the murder of a popular rock star — all while falling for his prime suspect. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film went on to gross $352 million in international box office sales and earned two Oscar nominations.



Theatrical thriller fans would do well to keep an eye on the adaptations Sumerian Comics is working on. The company also announced their upcoming series based on Christian Bale's American Psycho, which is releasing on October 11th.