Sharon Stone Says She Hasn’t Been Offered Jobs in Years Following Her Stroke
'I was a very big movie star at one point in my life,' Stone said, while discussing how acting jobs eventually dried up.
Sharon Stone is opening up about the toll her health struggles have had on her career.
The actress offered candid insight during The Hollywood Reporter's Raising Our Voices luncheon on Wednesday, explaining that she couldn't get work after recuperating from a stroke and brain hemorrhage in 2001.
The recovery process took seven years, she said, and there haven't been any jobs since.
"When it first happened, I didn't want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you're out," Stone noted. "Something went wrong with me — I've been out for 20 years. I haven't had jobs. I was a very big movie star at one point in my life."
- ‘Cheer’ Star Morgan Simianer Marries Stone Burleson in Texas Wedding Ceremony
- Will Britain give back the Rosetta Stone? Western museums are facing pressure to return ancient antiquities.
- Substitute Teacher Offered Student a Hit Off Her Vape Pen, Says She Wanted to ‘Fit In’
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein Says She Hasn’t ‘Been Gone’ After Health Absence
- Why Kelly Clarkson Is Covering Her Staff’s Salaries Out of Pocket: ‘She Understands Everyone Has Families’
Despite facing adversity and exclusion in Hollywood, Stone told the crowd that she's staying strong and vocal. "I'm loud, I don't take any crap, and I'm also a diversity person," the actress said at the event, attended by The Messenger.
Stone underwent surgery after experiencing a stroke and a nine-day brain bleed, which she said gave her a 1 percent chance of survival. The reception from Hollywood, particularly women in Hollywood, she told Variety in 2019 interview, was "brutally unkind." The financial toll of losing work forced her to remortgage her house.
"I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know?" Stone said. "It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous — and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten."
These days, Stone is exploring other facets of her creativity, debuting her first art show in March, which featured landscapes inspired by her childhood.
"I am going to get up and work," the artist said, while speaking to Spectrum News 1 about this new chapter of her life. "If it's not for Hollywood, it's going to be for somebody else because I'm a worker. I come from blue-collar blood, baby."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Beanie Feldstein Celebrates Marriage to Bonnie-Chance RobertsEntertainment
- Billy Joel Announces End of 10-Year Madison Square Garden ResidencyEntertainment
- Vimeo Announces Shut Down of All TV AppsEntertainment
- ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Cast, Premiere Date and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Tiffany Is ‘Feeling Fine’ After Car AccidentEntertainment
- Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi’s Playful Beef: A Brief TimelineEntertainment
- ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Found Guilty of Murdering Estranged WifeEntertainment
- Addiction and Hollywood: How Philanthropist Nancy Davis Overcame the Loss of Her Youngest Son Jason (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Jessie J Says Childbirth Did Not Go to Plan, But Still ‘Everything I Wanted’Entertainment
- Kanye West Sued After Allegedly Assaulting PhotographerEntertainment
- ‘Ted Lasso’ Was a Mirror and a Salve for My Own DepressionEntertainment
- Calling All Tailors: How You Can Work for Angelina JolieEntertainment