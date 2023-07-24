‘Shark Tank’ Investor Daymond John Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Former Contestants

Daymond John has reportedly been granted a permanent restraining order against former Shark Tank contestants, in whom he previously invested.

According to court documents obtained by People, a judge ruled that Al "Bubba" Baker along with his wife and daughter are banned from speaking out in any public forum about their interaction with John after pitching Bubba's Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs company on the ABC show in 2014.

The judge also ordered the Bakers to scrub their social media of "disparaging" comments on posts in which they detailed their experience with the investor.

"All the Bakers' posts are negative, disparaging or both, and certainly could impact DFV's and John's reputation, goodwill and credibility," U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler wrote in his order, per People, referring to DF Ventures, which John set up to work with the family. "These posts clearly caused reputational harm that John will now have to deal with and counter."

Following the ruling, John released a statement on Instagram, referring to the update as a "moment of vindication."

"The actual facts, the record and the federal judge's opinion have confirmed my innocence, proving that I did not and could not have committed any wrongdoing on my part," John shared on social media Friday. "Let this be a reminder of the importance of the truth in an age of misinformation and clickbait. I have always upheld transparency and honesty throughout my journey as an entrepreneur."

"I am grateful for the support that I've received during this time and will continue defending my reputation with the same passion I bring to empowering fellow entrepreneurs," the ABC star continued. "Let us strive for a world where integrity prevails and false accusations hold no power."

During Season 5 of Shark Tank, Baker asked for $300,000 for a 15 percent stake in his company. While fellow shark Kevin O'Leary also made an offer, John ultimately secured a deal.

"I played in the NFL for 13 years," Baker said on the show. "That was my job then, but BBQ is my passion. It's convenient, it's delicious and it's all natural."

The Messenger has reached out to Baker for comment.