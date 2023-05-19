The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Shark Tank’ Investor Barbara Corcoran Recreates Martha Stewart’s ‘SI’ Cover

    "I can't cook, but I sure can swim," the entrepreneur shared after recreating the lifestyle guru's 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit cover

    Olivia Jakiel
    Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

    Barbara Corcoran is putting her own twist on Martha Stewart's iconic Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover

    The Shark Tank investor — who turned 74 in March — recreated the Martha Stewart Show host's history-making photo, posing in a white one-piece swimsuit with an orange cover-up draped over her shoulders. 

    "I can’t cook, but I sure can swim," the entrepreneur captioned the picture posted to Instagram on Thursday. She also tagged Stewart, 81, and Sports Illustrated in her post, which featured a shot of the lifestyle guru's cover. 

    The photo even caught Stewart's attention, who commented, "Looking great Barbara Corcoran!!!!!" The Shark Tales author then replied, "Martha you're the real cover girl."

    Barbara Corcoran
    Barbara Corcoran recreates Martha Stewart's iconic <em>SI</em> cover. (Credit: Barbara Corcoran/Instagram)

    During an appearance on Today earlier this week, the cookbook author opened up about becoming the oldest model to appear on the coveted SI cover. Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader also served as this year's swimsuit cover stars.

    "To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. I think I met the challenge," she proudly stated before detailing her routine in preparation for the shoot. "I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months. I went to pilates every day for a couple of months... I live a clean life anyway, good diet, good exercising, healthy skincare, all of that stuff. But it was kind of fun."

    Martha Stewart on Sports Illustrated 2023 Swimsuit edition
    Martha Stewart on <em>Sports Illustrated</em> 2023 Swimsuit edition (Credit: Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated)

    Stewart continued, "I think all of us should think about good living, successful living and not about aging. The whole aging thing is so boring."

    The Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party co-host went on to say that she has no plans of slowing down after her SI cover.

    "I can write sitting down, I can dictate lying down if I have to. I can do any number of things in different places in different ways," she told People on Wednesday. "My life is about doing things and learning things and teaching things."

