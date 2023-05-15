Sharenting: The Controversial World of Monetizing Kids’ Lives Online

A first birthday party, a meltdown, bathtub playtime, potty training, a first heartbreak — how much is too much to share online about your kids? Digital privacy experts and psychologists have long since offered a bevy of opinions on what is safe and appropriate for the average parent who wants to post the occasional baby photo or prom video to their Facebook friends. But what about when those posts attract thousands of eyes and start making money? Safety remains an obvious issue, but far from the only one. The complicating matters of child labor, a right to privacy, and the distribution of earnings arise in tandem with a rise in follower counts, views, and payouts.

Until recently, the debate around sharing children’s lives digitally was primarily an ethical one, duked out among academics and opinionated online voices. In the last few years, however, the news cycle and lawmakers have taken an interest in "sharenting," stirring conversation, and legislation, to address the rights of minors whose personal lives are monetized online.

What is Sharenting?

"Sharenting refers to all the ways that all adults in children's lives, so yes, parents and guardians, but also grandparents, aunts, uncles, coaches, teachers, and so on, transmit children's private information digitally," Leah Plunkett, author of "Sharenthood: Why We Should Think Before We Talk about Our Kids Online" and faculty at Harvard Law School, told The Messenger. Platforms can range from old-school mommy blogs and personal social media accounts to family vlogging YouTube channels.

Plunkett said those who make money off sharing their kid's information and likeness online are participating in what she calls "commercial sharenting," more commonly referred to as influencing. This monetization of familial life has come under fire in recent years, something Plunkett argues is justified.

"Commercial sharenting, which is typically parents on social media, is a form of child labor. It is child labor as child entertainers," says Plunkett. "Commercial sharenting should be entitled to ethical, practical protections through state, and ideally federal, but at least state laws, regulations, and enforcement activities to give commercially sharented kids the same labor protections that child entertainers get."

Though the latest dialogue around sharenting has centered on negative repercussions, the popularity of the genre grew out of innocent intentions. In the Blogspot days of the early aughts, moms used their posts to provide and receive support from other parents, sharing not only homework tips and recipes but advice on navigating hardship and challenges. Some used social media as a place to commiserate on issues they struggled to find support for in their real lives, like their child’s behavioral or mental health diagnosis. In a 2015 national poll conducted by the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, 72% of parents said social media helped them feel less alone, while 70% said they used it to get advice from more experienced parents, and 62% said it helped them feel less worried.

Blogging pioneers like Heather Armstong, known for her site Dooce.com (launched in 2001,) have been credited with bringing the realities of parenting and motherhood to life, sharing the less picturesque moments along with the polished, happy ones. When Armstrong’s death at the age of 47 was announced just this last Wednesday, fans flooded the internet with tributes that thanked her for being "real," "raw," and "brilliant," for empowering women to be "fierce" online and speak their own truths, and for paving the way not only for influencers of the future but for average moms who learned it was okay not to always be okay.

In 2023, the additional benefit of making a few bucks has become more accessible to the average parent already using social media as a source of education, support, and self-expression. This has allowed parents of many backgrounds and walks of life to not only engage in an online community but secure additional funds and stability for their families. In a Romper article written last year, the now older children of the original mommy blogging generation mostly regarded their earlier online presence as a non-issue, with some calling it "cool" or saying it allowed them to better understand and connect with their moms or encouraged them to create content themselves.

How lucrative can it be?

The appetite for kid and family-focused content has resulted in a high earning potential for the arena’s biggest stars. In 2022, Forbes reported that 7-year-old Nastya of the then 87.5 million-follower strong Like Nastya YouTube channel had a net worth upward of $28 million, while 10-year-old YouTube star Ryan Kaji of Ryan’s World was worth $27 million with 31 million followers.

According to influencermarketinghub.com, YouTubers earn around $0.018 per view, meaning they make roughly $18 for every 1,000 views. Creators are entitled to about 55% of the total revenue their channel earns from advertisers and views alike, making the average earnings for a YouTuber as of 2022 approximately $1,154.

Beyond content revenue, influencers generate income through brand partnerships, products, and sponsorship deals.

Why has it been in the news?

While sharenting has only increased since the early family vlogging and mommy blogging days of the 2000s, legislation has been limited. COPPA (the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act), which imposes requirements on online services directed at children under 13, was established in 1998 by the FTC (which has been criticized for its enforcement with technology companies).

However, in recent years, digital-native Gen-Zers, many of whom grew up surrounded by big-time family vloggers and Instagram images of internet-famous kids, have been pushing for more protections:

The advocacy website Quit Clicking Kids was created by 18-year-old Chris McCarty, a freshman at the University of Washington, who partnered with now-retired Washington Rep. Emily Wicks (D) and Rep. Liz Berry (D) to introduce a bill (HB 2032) to the state Senate in 2022.

After stalling in committee, HB 2032 was reintroduced as HB 1627 in the 2023 session by Kristine M. Reeves (D). The initial legislation was inspired by the 1939 Jackie Coogan Law, which mandated parents set at least 15% of a child star’s earnings into a trust for when the child comes of age. HB 1627 would guarantee similar financial protections for children prominently featured on monetized social media accounts and empower them to request the removal of the content upon turning 18.

SB 1782: Sen. David Koehler (D), who says he first became aware of these issues when he was contacted by local high school student Shreya Nalamothu, introduced this bill, which unanimously passed the Illinois State Senate in March Before advancing to the House, it was amended to eliminate the right to request the removal of existing content, something Koehler attributed to the provision overstepping into a different area of law. It did, however, add a system under which parents have to register minors participating in videos for moneymaking purposes with the state. Parents would also be obligated to report earnings generated by vlogs and how often minors under their care appear on them, while also ensuring a percentage of those earnings are set aside in a trust. If a parent or guardian fails to save the proper funds, their child can sue for compensation upon turning 18.

Footprint App: The app, co-founded by Gen-Zer Eli Wachs and former professional baseball player and Olympian Nate Fish, mimics social media posting, but limits that sharing to a small, core group of people.

The groundswell for such efforts is rooted in several high-profile controversies over the past decade. "I don’t think most family-run channels were born out of a place of malice. I think most family-run channels at the dawn of YouTube were about parents, mostly moms, connecting with other moms, sharing parenting techniques," McCarty tells The Messenger. "There start to be issues when you’re using your kids for ad content and as thumbnails and clickbait to generate interest and therefore monetary gain."

Why has it been in the news?

Some of the most popular internet families have been the center of some of the biggest internet controversies of the decade. Here are just two examples:

The Stauffer family: In 2020, Myka and James Stauffer drew major backlash when they announced their 5-year-old autistic child, who they had adopted from China, was going to be permanently placed with another family. Previously, they had received increasing criticism for the continued sharing (and monetization) of the child’s life. At one point, netizens demanded the removal of all monetized content featuring the young child. After the adoption dissolution controversy, brands dissolved their partnerships with the family and most of the family's social channels went silent, though James continues to operate a car detailing YouTube channel.

Jordan Cheyenne: The mommy vlogger was caught coaching her young son to cry harder in a now oft-parodied video about their sick puppy. "Act like you're crying," she says in the now-deleted clip, to which her son responds, "I am crying." As she continues to reposition him in front of the camera, he says through genuine tears, "No, Mom, I'm seriously crying," to which Cheyenne says, "No, I know, but go like this, for the video" in an apparent attempt to capture a thumbnail image that would garner more clicks. Though she later apologized, the intense fallout led her to go dark for five months before resurfacing in February 2022.

Note: Besides potential financial and follower losses, the families also faced other consequences, like online bullying and doxing, which is when their personal information is shared online.

What's next?

McCarty, Plunkett, and Koehler all agree that this is just the beginning both in terms of legislation and a shift in how family influencers and monetization around content featuring children are perceived.

"I do think it will become a multistate consideration," said Plunkett, "but I think it is going to be very slow going." Plunkett pointed toward the existing child welfare system in the U.S., which she said is already chronically underfunded in most states and is a prime example of how the most vulnerable often fly under the radar.

"When it comes to protecting kids, whether it's commercial parenting or otherwise, there can often be a real gap between the political interest and commitments expressed about how important it is to protect kids and then the actual will to follow through," said Plunkett.

"I think it will spread to other states," agreed Koehler. "Maybe it's more generational but the younger and more acclimated you are with social media and knowing what's going on with the social media sphere, I think you see that there is potential for problems. I'm not sure why it hasn't come up sooner, it probably should have."

While there are no other states currently known to be developing similar legislation, McCarty pointed toward France as a potential inspiration for advancing the cause. While American legislators were just beginning to consider the topic, France passed a sweeping law in October of 2020, classifying children who appear as influencers online for moneymaking purposes under the same labor umbrella as child actors. As such, parents hoping to monetize their kids' online presence must first seek government approval and must save a designated amount of earnings in an account until they reach adulthood. Former child influencers are also entitled to demand the removal of videos in which they appear, regardless of parents' desire or content, and hosting platforms are legally required to oblige.

While McCarty feels France's model might prove a bit too broad for adoption in America, it provides a framework other states and countries can work to emulate in the future.

"The biggest obstacles I see are, first, from tech companies probably not being a fan of new restrictions they have to enforce," said McCarty, "[but] to me, the cost of protecting children is negligible compared to the benefit it brings." McCarty also foresees a roadblock in parents arguing about their right to their children, pushing back at the idea that someone, or something, can stop them from posting their kids online when, where and how they want.

"This is your kid but they're also their own separate human independent of you and you don't get to dictate how they live their life and what their image is like," argued McCarty, "especially since they're minors and can't consent to how their image is used."