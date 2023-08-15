Shania Twain Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency Dates

Shania Twain is making her return to the Las Vegas strip with a brand new residency.
Titled Shania Twain: Come On Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!, the 57-year-old's new show opens at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 10, 2024.
"I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency," Twain said in a statement. "Performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre. The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”
One dollar of every ticket purchased will be donated to Shania Kids Can to support "at-risk kids and those in need year-round," the artist shared. The "Any Man of Mine" singer founded the organization in 2010 to provide "programs that educate, inspire and empower children in vulnerable communities to achieve their full potential, increasing their chance for equality and opportunities for success."
Twain previously staged Vegas residencies from 2012 through 2014 and 2019 through 2020.
Twain also recently announced an upcoming Diamond Edition of her classic 1997 album Come On Over which features hits like "You're Still the One" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" The album has been remastered for the first time ever and will be re-pressed on CD and vinyl, now available for pre-order.
Her 2024 Vegas residency dates include May 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25 and 26; August 23, 24, 29 and 31; September 1, 4, 6 and 7; November 29 and 30; and December 4, 6, 7, 11, 13 and 14.
Tickets go on sale Monday, August 21, at 10 a.m. PT.
