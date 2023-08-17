Shania Twain: How Dancing at Gay Bars Inspired ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ (Exclusive)

According to Shania Twain, it was her gay male friends who first helped her to "feel like a woman."

The country star spoke to The Messenger this week ahead of a new reissue, dubbed the 25th Anniversary Diamond Edition, of Come On Over, her 1997 LP that remains both the best-selling country album of all time and the best-selling album ever by a solo female artist. Fittingly, one of the album's most enduring tracks is "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" which, with its rousing, "Let's go, girls," opening and its iconic video that gender-flipped Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love," has become not just an anthem of female empowerment but also a staple for the gay community. That's only appropriate since, as Twain explains here in an excerpt from an interview that will publish in full soon, that same community was actually a key inspiration for the song.

"When I was in my late teens, I was sharing an apartment with friends. They were all going to college, and I would stay home during the day and write songs. But Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, we would all go to the gay bars together," the singer explained. "All the guys in our group would wear makeup, and they would help me — I didn't know how to wear makeup. I dressed more like a boy. I didn't love being female. I didn't love being undressed by men with their eyes and stuff like that. It just made me uncomfortable, so I down-dressed my body, and I didn't enjoy my femininity.

"But the guys would dress me up, and they would put makeup on me, and we would share this experience together," she continued. "And then I would go to clubs and I felt safe there. I could shake my body around and feel good about being female, and there was something liberating about it. I wasn't self-conscious about it."

These experiences, she explained, directly led to her now-iconic pledges to "let it all hang out" and "go totally crazy."

Shania Twain spoke to The Messenger about the origins of one of her most enduring hits. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"So when I wrote 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' I reflected back on how sad it was that it had taken me so long — I was already in my 30s and I was finally embracing my curves, and being upfront about rejecting the sexism and embracing, for the first time, a confidence in being female," she said. "That's why it was such a statement — not just 'I Feel Like a Woman,' but 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' and I love it and I'm enjoying it and I'm wearing it well."

For Twain, who has long been open about her LGBTQ allyship, recent attacks on the drag community have been troubling to see.

"When I look back at those late teens, I was with all these guys and I didn't know if they were gay or if they were just dressing up on the weekend. There was no need to judge or even decide anything among ourselves — we were just being free-spirited about dressing and makeup and all these things," she said.

"So I find it sad that there's so much room and time to criticize each other and to judge each other for our personal decisions and choices. It robs us of some innocence, and that's why I bring up the self-consciousness that I felt at the time — that the only place I could feel safe wearing anything form-fitting was in a gay club. How can that be right? So of course I'm a bit sentimental about how it feels to not be accepted and to be objectified or judged, or not being able to be yourself and who you truly are. Of course you have to be who you truly are. That goes without saying."

The 25th Anniversary Diamond Edition of Come On Over is out Aug. 25. Twain has also recently announced her third Las Vegas residency, to kick off in 2024. Stay tuned for more from The Messenger's conversation with the singer-songwriter.